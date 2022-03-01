Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Besides the potential of a national championship run, Auburn’s trophy cabinet could be filled with individual awards.
Freshman Jabari Smith ranks sixth in the SEC with 16.6 points per game. He’s considered by most in the national media to be a top 10 candidate for national player of the year while surely on his way toward All-America selections. The only silver lining for SEC coaches such as Howland in facing Smith is they likely won’t have to do it much longer.
“Jabari Smith is the No. 1 pick in the draft. I think that’s a hands-down thing,” Howland said. “I don’t think there’s a question, especially as I talk to the NBA people I know.”
Sophomore Walker Kessler averages nearly 12 points per contest, but the 7-foot-1-inch center isn’t getting national attention from his work on the offensive end.
Kessler leads the nation with nearly five blocks per game. His average (5.3) is even higher against SEC foes. To Howland, there’s no doubt Kessler should be named defensive player of the year.
Howland joked about bringing former NBA center Manute Bol (7-7) in to practice ahead of Wednesday's matchup as preparing to face Kessler is nearly impossible with Tolu Smith (6-11) the tallest player on the MSU (17-12, 8-8) roster.
However, Bol died in 2010.
“You can’t simulate that with our players,” Howland said. “We’re not using a broomstick like we do with coaches sometimes.”
Howland gave praise to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl as well, saying it took Pearl some time but he has done a “wonderful” job elevating the program.
New facilities helped, Howland said, but ultimately it came down to the level of players Pearl has been able bring to Auburn. In MSU’s final regular-season home game, fans will have a chance to see a pair of players Howland is referring to.