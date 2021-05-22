STILLWATER, Okla. – Mississippi State's bats woke up as the Bulldogs set up a huge rematch with Oklahoma State.
No. 2-seed Mississippi State run-ruled No. 4 Campbell, 12-0, in five innings in an elimination game on Saturday night. The win sends the Bulldogs (35-24) to the regional finals for a rematch with No. 1 seed Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State beat Mississippi State, 9-3, in the winner's bracket on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs will need to beat the Cowgirls twice to advance to a super regional.
Mississippi State quickly jumped on Campbell with back-to-back home runs from Carter Spexarth and Mia Davidson to go up 3-0. The Bulldogs added two more home runs in a eight-run third inning with two-run shots from Madisyn Kennedy and Fa Leilua.
The Bulldogs added a RBI double for their fifth extra base hit of the game and went on to set a new program-record for runs in a NCAA Tournament game.
Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi State 3
Madisyn Kennedy hit an early solo home run and Mississippi State took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning after loading the bases on two singles and an error.
Paige Cook hit into a RBI fielder’s choice to give the Bulldogs the lead, but it was short-lived.
Oklahoma State scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the third inning, including a home run and two doubles, to jump ahead 6-2. The Cowgirls scored three more runs on four hits in the fourth inning to cruise to victory.
Mississippi State was held to only six hits and one extra base hit in the game.