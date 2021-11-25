STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s season came to a grueling end with a 31-21 loss to Ole Miss in Thursday’s Egg Bowl.
The sting — as MSU quarterback Will Rogers put it — will last for a year. But MSU has no choice but to turn its attention toward the month ahead.
State is a young team that honored just 11 players during its senior day festivities pregame.
“Don’t get too tired of these guys,” head coach Mike Leach said of his roster. “You’re gonna see nearly all of them next year.”
Mississippi State gains a month of practice before its bowl destination is announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Most projections feature State playing in the Liberty or Music City bowls.
With students leaving for winter break soon, Leach compares bowl season to summer camp with more football.
“It’s a pretty exciting but very busy period,” Leach said. “It’s kinda good if you’re a player. You kinda hang out with your friends and do your finals… As a coach, you’re flying all over chasing recruits and squeezing in practices as you can. But really it’s the beginning of the first spring ball. If you earn a bowl game, you get two spring balls, not just one.”
Lideatrick Griffin returns for MSU
MSU has been without receiver Lideatrick Griffin since beating Kentucky on Oct. 30.
In his absence, Rara Thomas shined as an outside receiver and running backs Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson tried to fill in the return game.
But in Griffin’s return against Ole Miss, it was clear the team lacked without his athleticism the last month.
Griffin had five catches for 77 yards — though he dropped a crucial touchdown late in the first half with MSU trailing 10-6.
That drop was part of a sequence where MSU dropped three touchdowns just before the half.
“They were huge plays, no doubt about it,” Rogers said of the drops. “But we’re human. At the end of the day, we gonna make mistakes. We’re not perfect people at all.”
Griffin returned four kicks for 100 yards — bringing his season total to 33 yards per return.
Key Drive
Mississippi State missed a field goal following those aforementioned drops to end the first half before punting to open the second half.
When Ole Miss finally got the ball back, it went 82 yards in seven plays in less than three minutes.
The drive was capped off by a Snoop Conner 1-yard touchdown run — the second of Ole Miss’ four rushing touchdowns.
Key Number – 11
Ole Miss converted on 11 of its 18 third downs against Mississippi State.
MSU outgained Ole Miss 420-388, but State was 4-of-14 on third down situations.
“A lot of those were third down and shorts, which of course they earned that as far as working the sticks and that type of thing,” Leach said. “But I also think that the leadership of (Matt Corral) helped as far as third downs.”
Next Game
Mississippi State will wait until Dec. 5 to see what bowl game it will participate in.
Quotable
Leach on Rogers’ performance: “Starting out, I thought he tried a little too much. Then, I thought he settled in. There were some up and downs the second half. I thought it wasn’t his best game because I’ve seen him more accurate. I’ve seen him trigger it a little quicker. But I though he hung in there in a tough, tough situation. I thought he really did a great job as far as holding the offense together as far as us continuing to move the ball. What we did a good job of today was putting ourselves in a good position to score. What we didn’t do a very good job of was finishing the deal. There’s more people involved in that than Will. But I think all of us are involved — coaches, players, everybody. There isn’t any coach that coaches any better than their players play. We just missed opportunities.”
Bulldog Bites
Will Rogers completed 66 percent (38 for 58), below his nation-leading accuracy rate of 76.0.
The fourth-quarter interception was a career-first for linebacker Jett Johnson. The Bulldogs’ leading tackler has a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season.
Safety Fred Peters led MSU with 14 tackles.
The Bulldogs had four players with double-figure tackles as Nathaniel Watson had 13, Jalen Green 12 and Johnson 11.
The Bulldogs held Ole Miss to 159 rushing yards, 71 below its average.
MSU had 122 of its 420 yards on its last two drives.
Makai Polk led MSU receivers with 10 catches for 98 yards.
MSU was aiming for its fourth win over an AP ranked team, its third over a team currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25.