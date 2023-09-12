djr-2023-09-10-sports-zach-arnett-twp1

MSU head coach Zach Arnett

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State faced a dual-threat quarterback named Jayden on Saturday night and barely escaped with a victory. Another awaits head coach Zach Arnett’s team this week at Davis Wade Stadium in the Southeastern Conference opener.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you