STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball fell short Thursday night against No. 19 Florida, losing by a final score of 73-64.
The game was back and forth throughout the evening with State trailing by two going into the fourth quarter. But a fatigued, shorthanded roster couldn’t keep up with Florida late — allowing UF to close out the game on an 8-2 run. `
Here are three takeaways from Mississippi State’s loss:
Playing with one post player
Mississippi State, as has been the case throughout the season, was shorthanded Thursday night with just seven players available.
Backup center Raven Farley was out due to “health-related reasons” and was not on the team bench. Without Farley, MSU’s Charlotte Kohl was the lone frontcourt player available.
Kohl’s role has increased since starter Denae Carter tore her ACL in a win against Texas A&M on Jan. 30. Kohl played 13 minutes in that game following the injury and 20 minutes in State’s win a week ago at Auburn.
She started her fourth game of the season against Florida and played 31 minutes. Her previous season-high was 15 in a Jan. 23 loss at Arkansas.
Kohl became a fan favorite Thursday night as the crowd noticed the increased role she was handed. She scored three points to go along with four rebounds.
"So proud of her," interim head coach Doug Novak said. "Not shying away. Not nervous. Not backing away from the challenge."
The minutes Kohl did sit, Mississippi State had to play with five guards. The lineup creating some difficulties for Florida as it gave State five players who could spread the floor.
Defensively, it allowed State to switch freely without any matchup being different than the other.
Anastasia Hayes backs up the talk
Mississippi State guard Anastasia Hayes entered the contest third in the SEC with 18.7 points per game. She was second in the league with 21.9 points per game in SEC games.
However, Hayes was left off the midseason team for 2022 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year. Seven SEC players were named ahead of her.
Heading into Thursday’s contest, Novak was asked if he felt Hayes was snubbed and his response was clear.
"I wouldn't keep her off any list,” he said. “She has meant so much to us down the stretch... It's not just about her and her points. She's making everybody else better.”
Hayes backed up her coach’s praise against Florida by scoring another 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
A look at MSU’s resume
Mississippi State entered the night as the safest of the last four in, according to Charlie Creme’s latest ESPN bracketology.
As one of the more surprising teams in the field, MSU took on a team in a similar boat. Florida is playing under interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley and lost one of its top players in Lavender Briggs midseason.
The Gators, like the Bulldogs, have played through just fine. UF has now won eight of nine games and remains firmly in the AP top 25.
However, Florida entered Thursday just one spot (No. 49) above Mississippi State in the NET rankings. That puts this as a Quadrant 2 loss for State.
Novak said the team doesn't talk about the future because of the constant obstacles it faces in the present. However, guard Myah Taylor expressed the NCAA tournament still remains the goal.
"It’s just hope," she said. "We all are still hopeful."
MSU will have a chance to boost its resume when it takes the court Sunday.
State will look to avenge an embarrassing loss earlier this season against Ole Miss — this time inside Humphrey Coliseum.
Ole Miss is No. 26 in the NET rankings — a potential Quadrant 1 win for MSU — and was receiving votes in the latest AP poll.