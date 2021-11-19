STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will be preparing for the Egg Bowl this weekend by taking on Tennessee State.
Tennessee State is an FCS opponent which lost at home to Austin Peay 36-7 last week. Austin Peay lost earlier this season 54-17 at Ole Miss.
If healthy, TSU has some intriguing pieces. Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom – though not quite as big – got some comparisons from MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson.
“The ability to extend plays with his legs, make guys miss – pass rushers – and pull it down and scramble and then he’s been throwing it well,” Arnett said of what makes Hickbottom successful.
Hickbottom’s status is questionable after leaving TSU’s previous game with an injury.
On the sidelines, TSU features one of the most experienced football staffs in the nation.
Head coach Eddie George is a former All-Pro NFL running back who won the Heisman at Ohio State in 1995. Alongside him is offensive coordinator Hue Jackson who previously was a head coach for the Cleveland Browns.
Brandon Fisher, the son of longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, serves as TSU’s defensive coordinator.
The Tigers on the field may not be prepared for an environment like a road game in the SEC presents, but for many of their coaches on the sideline, it’s nothing they haven’t seen before.
“They got talented guys who run fast, change directions, block, knock guys off the ball,” Arnett said. “They got good players, and then they’re getting some of the best coaching in the world.”
MSU’s respect for TSU’s staff and individual pieces is real. But in preparing to face this FCS opponent, much of what MSU’s coaches and players are saying is coach-speak.
“It’s the same thing every week,” Arnett said. “You turn on the opponent film and see them make plays, and you realize if you don’t show up prepared to play, everyone is capable of exposing you and making you look bad.”
Mississippi State should manhandle Tennessee State from the start.
Quarterback Will Rogers should break Dak Prescott’s single-season passing record set in 2015 fairly easily. He needs just 72 yards.
Mississippi State should have a multiple-touchdown lead within the opening minutes of the game. The Bulldogs should have a commanding lead by halftime to the point where their starters could rest in the second half with a short week ahead.
Running back J.J. Jernighan should get some more snaps to show off why he earned a scholarship this week.
Backup quarterback Chance Lovertich should see his second game of action this season, but freshman Sawyer Robertson could earn snaps as well.
On defense, freshman linebacker Ty Cooper and freshman safety Corey Ellington should get some playing time after gaining praise for their potential in fall camp and throughout the season.
Mississippi State shouldn’t overlook Tennessee State, but it should be keeping Ole Miss in mind.
Ole Miss will look to do the same at home against Vanderbilt.
This weekend is a tune-up for Mississippi State because an Egg Bowl between two ranked rivals looms on Thanksgiving day.