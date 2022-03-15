Sam Purcell’s recruiting pitch needs to be quick and effective — not just for the future recruits of the program, but also toward those already with the team. That includes Mississippi State’s lone signee from the previous recruiting class Debreasha Powe.
Powe is a four-star prospect and the highest rated player in Mississippi. She signed her National Letter of Intent in November, but her commitment to MSU has now become threefold.
Powe was a verbal commit brought in by former head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. However, when McCray-Penson stepped down from the helm due to health reasons in October, retaining Powe became a priority.
Interim head coach Doug Novak stepped in and convinced Powe to stay true to her commitment and sign with the program.
"I'm really excited to add Debreasha to the Bulldog family," Novak said of Powe in a release. "Her versatility, both offensively and defensively, combined with her relentless work ethic, will definitely be an asset to our program in the future. Her length and size, combined with her ability to shoot the ball, will create match-up problems all over the court. She is a relentless worker with high character."
But the uncertainty of what was ahead loomed with the knowledge a third head coach in a span of six months could come in.
Enter Purcell, a longtime assistant at Louisville who was named Mississippi State’s next head coach Saturday. Among his first priorities was reaching out to current players, chief among those senior guard Myah Taylor.
But Purcell’s calls didn’t stop in Starkville. He made sure to contact Powe, who is a senior at Meridian High School fresh off a state title, and make his pitch for her to hold onto her signing.
Powe said she’s not backing out.
“It’s Mississippi State,” Powe told the Daily Journal. “They have everything I need when it comes to education, and their program for basketball is good even with all the situations that have happened this year. Those girls were still beating good teams. If they can do that with all this happening, I know I can come in and get better and help this program.”
Powe is a 6-foot-1-inch wing who averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in her junior season. She said her ball-handling and rebounding skills could use some work before playing in the SEC along with more consistent shooting.
But her message to address those issues is a simple one.
“I’m willing to put in that hard work — do whatever I need to do,” Powe said.
Her future head coach echoes that energy.
“She’s excited to become a Bulldog,” Powe said. “She’s ready to put in the work with us. That’s good to hear.”
Powe says the level of work ethic required to play at a program reaching elite heights just two years ago was on display last season.
Despite the obstacles MSU overcame — leading to a team eventually battling for an NCAA tournament bid with seven active players — the team battled and garnered the respect of its fans. Like those fans, Powe couldn’t help but wonder what the future she’ll be part of will look like.
“Imagine if they had everybody,” she says.