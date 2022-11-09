Alivia Buxton

Mississippi State freshman Alivia Buxton has been a big part of the Bulldogs’ success this season. Buxton and MSU open the NCAA tournament at 3 p.m. Friday against New Mexico State. 

 By Will Porada Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — The journey began once the final whistle sounded at MSU Soccer Field last season.

