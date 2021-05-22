STILLWATER, Okla. – Mississippi State’s season is on the brink.
No. 1-seed Oklahoma State beat No. 2 Mississippi State, 9-3, in the winner’s bracket of the Stillwater Regional. The Bulldogs (34-24) now drop into the loser’s bracket and play the winner of No. 3 Boston and No. 4 Campbell tonight at 6 p.m.
The winner of the 6 p.m. elimination game will advance to face Oklahoma State in the regional championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Mississippi State took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning after loading the bases on two singles and an error. Paige Cook hit into a RBI fielder’s choice to give the Bulldogs the lead, but it was short-lived.
Oklahoma State scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the third inning, including a home run and two doubles, to jump ahead 6-2. The Cowgirls scored three more runs on four hits in the fourth inning to cruise to victory.