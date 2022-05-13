Mia Davison - MSU softball

Mississippi State catcher/infielder Mia Davidson, the SEC's career home runs leader, was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches Friday.

Mississippi State catcher Mia Davidson was named first-team All-SEC by the league softball coaches when conference honors were announced Friday.

Her teammate, outfielder Chloe Malau’ulu was named to the second team.

It’s the third-straight first-team selection for Davidson, the SEC’s all-time career home runs leader.

Davidson has 90 home runs for her career and led the SEC with 21 this season.

Davidson hit .390 this season with an on-base percentage of .566. She drove in 41 runs and scored 46.

Malau’ulu was named to the SEC’s all-defensive team last year.

This season she hit .328 with an on-base percentage of .413, second on the team in both categories.

The Bulldogs (33-24) lost 1-0 in 13 innings to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

They will learn their NCAA Tournament designation when the bracket is revealed Sunday evening at 6 on ESPN2.

