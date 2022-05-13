Mississippi State softball standouts Davidson, Malau'ulu named All-SEC By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 13, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State catcher/infielder Mia Davidson, the SEC's career home runs leader, was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches Friday. Kevin Snyder/MSU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi State catcher Mia Davidson was named first-team All-SEC by the league softball coaches when conference honors were announced Friday.Her teammate, outfielder Chloe Malau’ulu was named to the second team.It’s the third-straight first-team selection for Davidson, the SEC’s all-time career home runs leader. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Davidson has 90 home runs for her career and led the SEC with 21 this season.Davidson hit .390 this season with an on-base percentage of .566. She drove in 41 runs and scored 46.Malau’ulu was named to the SEC’s all-defensive team last year.This season she hit .328 with an on-base percentage of .413, second on the team in both categories.The Bulldogs (33-24) lost 1-0 in 13 innings to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.They will learn their NCAA Tournament designation when the bracket is revealed Sunday evening at 6 on ESPN2. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Mia Davidson Chloe Malau'ulu Softball Sport Baseball Sec Tournament First Team Coach Career Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters