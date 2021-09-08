STARKVILLE – Those inside Davis Wade Stadium didn’t initially grasp what was happening as a new display came across the video boards and an unfamiliar voice filled the stadium.
It took about 15 seconds for the 43,000 fans to realize the voice belonged to play-by-play announcer Mark Jones and ESPN’s broadcast was on the big screen.
“That stadium went from a rumble to a complete silence,” former Mississippi State athletics director Larry Templeton said.
It was already a game day unlike any other for MSU fans as they weren’t allowed to bring in cowbells a week after State’s game with BYU was canceled.
Cheers were replaced with tears. Excitement was exchanged with fear.
Law enforcement officers – from local and state officials to FBI agents – surrounded MSU’s campus. There was even consideration to make fans go through metal detectors before entering the stadium.
At the center of it all: a matchup between No. 18 South Carolina and No. 17 Mississippi State nine days after one of America’s darkest moments.
“Welcome to Starkville,” Jones opened, “and welcome back to college football – the first Division I game to be broadcast since the horrific events of September 11.”
Remembering your ‘9/11 story’
“Everybody remembers where they were on 9/11,” Templeton says. “I was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at a Marriott across the street from Independence Hall at an NCAA championship cabinet meeting.”
Auburn AD David Housel and Arkansas director of women’s athletics Bev Lewis were among those with Templeton as they were informed of the first plane crashing into the North Tower, but the meeting continued as it was presumed to be an accident.
They realized 17 minutes later they were wrong, as a second plane hit the South Tower and it became evident America was under attack.
“We all went and found televisions and started watching it,” Templeton said. “Like everybody else in America, as the day went along, just everything shut down. We determined we couldn’t continue the two-day meeting we (had) scheduled.”
As their meeting shut down, so did flights around the country, leaving about 30 of the most prominent people in college athletics struggling to return home.
Housel, Lewis and Templeton huddled as those representing the SEC and decided their only choice was to split a rental car – which suddenly became a high demand – and drive back on Sept. 12.
What they hadn’t grasped on TV that night became evident as they drove though cities such as Baltimore and Washington D.C. and saw people holding American flags on nearly every overhead bypass.
Their first stop was around 11 p.m. at the Atlanta airport so Housel could retrieve his car, but as they exited the highway, they were met by an Army tank and two utility vehicles with soldiers blocking the road.
Once they explained their situation, Housel was escorted by military personnel to his car.
“That's when it kind of hit home the severity of how bad it really was,” Templeton says.
Lewis and Templeton continued their journey toward Starkville, where Lewis’ husband met them at about 3 a.m. to take her back to Arkansas.
Meanwhile in Starkville
Mississippi State football coach Jackie Sherrill was in his office preparing for a normal day of practice and game prep for that weekend’s matchup with BYU when his wife called him and told him to turn on the TV.
“I jumped on the TV and saw the second plane hit the tower,” Sherrill said. “Like all Americans, first thing you're in shock because how could that ever happen to us?”
Sherrill canceled practice shortly after as players and coaches – some with relatives in New York – tried to grasp what was happening.
Sherrill was playing at Alabama when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and he remembers watching that on TV along with the canceled games that followed, but he never pictured a moment like this.
The SEC, following the NFL’s lead, canceled games shortly after considering playing them as scheduled.
Sherrill gave his players a few days off as leagues tried to determine what the safest move would be.
That’s when Templeton got a call from SEC commissioner Roy Kramer.
White House wants college football
Kramer had been in contact with the White House, and they wanted college football to return.
“You've got the first game on Thursday night,” Kramer told Templeton. “Can y'all pull it off with South Carolina?”
“Commissioner, they tell us we can play, then we'll certainly try to play,” Templeton responded. “I'm assuming we can get South Carolina here.”
Early indications showed South Carolina could make its way for the game, which meant Starkville was becoming a major gathering spot nine days after a terrorist attack.
Mississippi Highway Patrol took the lead as it normally handled gameday traffic.
Assistance from the Columbus Air Force base brought bomb-sniffing dogs every day for three days prior to the game.
The FBI arrived, and it was determined that a two-block area of the stadium was going to be closed off with concrete barriers if the game was going to continue as planned.
Metal detectors – a novelty item now considered foreign then – were set to be brought in, forcing MSU to tell its fans to leave their beloved cowbells at home.
“That may be as big a challenge as checking every person who comes to the field,” Templeton told authorities.
Eventually the idea of metal detectors was turned down to avoid projecting too much fear to those attending and watching.
Since the entire world was watching, this had to be flawless.
Flawless — once SC got there
Skip Holtz, now Louisiana Tech’s head coach, was an offensive coordinator under his dad Lou Holtz at South Carolina. The coaching staff was meeting to prepare for Bowling Green when they were informed of the attacks.
“I can remember sitting in that building being in shock,” Skip Holtz said, “and throwing on CNN or Fox News and sitting there and just being glued to the TV for about a week."
South Carolina was set to fly in the day before the game, but mechanical issues with its plane delayed the trip
The Gamecocks couldn’t get to town until the morning of the game.
While their opponents dealt with transportation issues, Templeton was taking ideas from everyone in the athletic department on how to make this presentation as powerful as possible.
ESPN agreed to air the intro in the stadium.
Both teams agreed to join the band on the field during the national anthem.
Elva Kaye Lance, State’s band director, remembered she had a flag the width of a football field, so she suggested the players join MSU’s ROTC students in holding it while they were walked onto the field.
All the ideas were lining up for a powerful show until Sherrill suggested his daughter Bonnie perform the national anthem.
“I kind of challenged him,” Templeton said. “We got in a little debate because I was really worried about the emotions. She was a young college student. I mean, I knew she could sing, but (there’s) a PA system that has about a three second delay in it.”
They eventually decided to let Bonnie sing. Jackie says she grimaces when she listens back to it, but the one thing she knows she hit was the high note at the end.
The crowd erupted once more following the anthem, and on ESPN’s broadcast there is a faint sound of a cowbell or two in the background.
The Famous Maroon Band then played a rendition of God Bless America in which fans and players sang along.
MSU passed out pom-poms, but what stood out to Templeton throughout the stands was an initiative fans took upon themselves.
“I was amazed at the number of people who brought American flags instead of cowbells,” Templeton said. “We had banners and the sky box people had American flags hanging out the windows. It was really neat."
‘The game was secondary’
What surprised Templeton most was the ability coaches and players showed to handle the pregame emotions and turn in one of the best games of the season, though it’s what few people remember from that evening.
It was a defensive battle in which South Carolina scored just one touchdown to Mississippi State’s two, but turnovers dictated the game.
State turned the ball over twice, and with a trio of field goals to go with Andrew Pinnock’s 35-yard touchdown run, the visitors stole a 16-14 win
“It was a heckuva football game, but it was definitely an emotional game with everything that we had been through – everything the country had been through,” Holtz said.
Templeton usually sat in his suite and took notes on the various gameday aspects he felt his athletic department could improve.
During this game, his eyes stayed on the field and the stands. He watched as the nation gathered around Mississippi State and for a few hours got a taste of normalcy.
“It's the only time I've ever been to a game that the game was secondary,” Templeton says.