STARKVILLE – In what is anticipated to be the first of many accolades ahead for Tolu Smith in 2023-24, the Mississippi State men's basketball big man was one of 15 players to secure preseason All-America status from ESPN's Dick Vitale.
Smith, a consensus All-SEC First-Team selection, was one of five Power 5 players to average at least 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting at least 55.0 percent from the field last season. Only Smith and Purdue's Zach Edey who was national player of the year, return to college basketball in 2023-24.
Smith is the only returning SEC player who was rank among the league's top 10 in points (15.7 – 8th) along with top 5 marks in field goal percentage (57.2 – 1st), rebounds (8.5 – 2nd) and double-doubles (12 – 2nd) last season.
For his career, Smith has amassed 1,210 points which sits 29th in program history, whereas his 679 career rebounds check in 16th in State's record book. He has drained 57.2 percent (448-of-783) of his field goal attempts which is 5th among MSU players to make at least 400 baskets.
Smith has secured 65 career outings in double figures and 25 career double-doubles. He has registered 12 of his 18 outings of 20 or more points against SEC competition with eight of his 10 performances of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds versus SEC foes.
2023-24 ESPN's Dick Vitale Preseason All-America Teams
First Team
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Johni Broome – Auburn
Boo Buie – Northwestern
Zach Edey – Purdue
Tyler Kolek – Marquette
Second Team
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Dillon James, Weber State
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Third Team
Max Abmas, Texas
Adem Bona, UCLA
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans who guided the Bulldogs back to college basketball's biggest stage with a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories and a 2023 NCAA Tournament trip.
The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 72.4 percent of its rebounds, 83.8 percent of its assists, 83.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.
