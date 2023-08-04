Tolu Smith

Tolu Smith drives to the basket in a 60-59 loss to Pittsburgh in an NCAA Tournament matchup on March 14, 2023.

STARKVILLE – In what is anticipated to be the first of many accolades ahead for Tolu Smith in 2023-24, the Mississippi State men's basketball big man was one of 15 players to secure preseason All-America status from ESPN's Dick Vitale.

