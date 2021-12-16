Mississippi State starting center Sharp granted another year of eligibility By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email LaQuinston Sharp MSU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupSTARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mason Miller singled out center LaQuinston Sharp as his offensive line wrapped up in the weight room. "You gotta get better today," Miller told Sharp. "You know why? Because you're stuck with me for another year."The room room erupted in a simultaneous "yeahhh" as they realized Sharp was granted another year of eligibility. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSharp joined Mississippi State in 2019 after a couple seasons at East Mississippi Community College.He spent the previous two seasons at guard before becoming State's starting center this year. Sharp was graded as the No. 28 offensive center nationally this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and third in the SEC.The Columbus, Mississippi, native's return is noteworthy due to the losses MSU anticipates having along the offensive line.Right tackle Scott Lashley is out of eligibility after one season at State, and left tackle Charles Cross is expected to be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.Junior college signee Percy Lewis should fill Cross' role.The inside of the line now has stability as Kameron Jones is expected back at left guard. Cole Smith and Kwatrivous Johnson can compete for reps at right guard. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Laquinston Sharp Eligibility Mason Miller Kameron Jones Kwatrivous Johnson Cole Smith Charles Cross Scott Lashley East Mississippi Community College Percy Lewis Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters