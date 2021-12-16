LaQuinston Sharp

LaQuinston Sharp

 MSU Athletics
Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mason Miller singled out center LaQuinston Sharp as his offensive line wrapped up in the weight room. 

"You gotta get better today," Miller told Sharp. "You know why? Because you're stuck with me for another year."

The room room erupted in a simultaneous "yeahhh" as they realized Sharp was granted another year of eligibility.

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

Sharp joined Mississippi State in 2019 after a couple seasons at East Mississippi Community College.

He spent the previous two seasons at guard before becoming State's starting center this year. 

Sharp was graded as the No. 28 offensive center nationally this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and third in the SEC.

The Columbus, Mississippi, native's return is noteworthy due to the losses MSU anticipates having along the offensive line.

Right tackle Scott Lashley is out of eligibility after one season at State, and left tackle Charles Cross is expected to be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Junior college signee Percy Lewis should fill Cross' role.

The inside of the line now has stability as Kameron Jones is expected back at left guard. Cole Smith and Kwatrivous Johnson can compete for reps at right guard. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus