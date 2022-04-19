STARKVILLE – Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore is entering the transfer portal, according to reports.
He is the eighth player – the seventh on scholarship – from last season's roster to enter the portal. With Iverson Molinar testing the NBA waters and Garrison Brooks out of eligibility, that leaves new coach Chris Jans with nine open scholarships.
Moore was brought in as part of a highly-touted transfer class last season. He, along with D.J. Jeffries, Rocket Watts and Brooks, was thought to be part of a group expected to return Mississippi State to the NCAA Tournament.
However, a trip to the NIT led to the firing of Ben Howland. Since Jans was hired as Howland's replacement, that group has depleted.
Watts and Jeffries entered the portal this past week.
Moore started 29 of 34 games last season after coming in from N.C. State. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and three rebounds per game.
Moore's scoring average for the season peaked at 14, but a poor stretch late in SEC play left a stain on his lone year at MSU. He ended the season failing to score in double figures in 14 of 16 games.
He was removed from the starting lineup for five-game stretch in February but returned as a starter the final six as his replacements battled injuries and inconsistent play.
Moore was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, out of Moravian Prep in North Carolina.