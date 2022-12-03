STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball has made its hot start under Chris Jans through defense and toughness, and that was the case again on Saturday.
The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and improved to 8-0 thanks to another dominant performance in the paint on both ends of the floor, beating Mississippi Valley State 82-52.
Tolu Smith led the way on offense with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, giving MSU a vital way to the basket and opening things up for them to get out of an early stalemate.
In games like this where the Bulldogs are expected to get the win comfortably, Jans looks for them to play against “the standard” they have for themselves.
Even with things starting a bit slow on offense, MSU’s patience and ability to grow into the game kept the Bulldogs in charge.
“I thought we executed when we called a set, our point guards were getting organized and we got the shots we were looking for, and they didn’t settle,” Jans said. “You know that’s the thing about how people play us, at least thus far with the inside presence being better than the three point shooting right now.”
“It would have been easy to jack up an early 3, and I thought they didn’t take the bait and really moved the ball and explored the inside first, and then the ones we did take for the most part were good shots.”
The Delta Devils (1-9) started 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, allowing them to keep pace early, but reflected the strength of MSU’s interior defense as much as it did their shooting ability.
MSU allowed just six points in the paint in the first half, and once the 3-pointers dried up for the visitors, they were able to extend their lead and put the game away.
“I think we were much bigger than them, so it’s hard the way we defend to just come down and get an easy 3 or a rhythm 3,” Jans said. “We try to take that away from them as much as we can, and we really want to try and speed people up and get them to put their head down and drive it into hopefully some ready defenders on the help side.”
Strong defense is the primary reason the Bulldogs remain unbeaten and is becoming a source of confidence in-game as well.
Their ability to stay organized, get stops, and force turnovers fuels them, even when things are slow on the offensive end.
“That’s something we rely on,” guard Shakeel Moore said of the team’s defensive resilience. “That’s our identity, and we take pride in it. So whenever offense is not going well, we can always sit back on that.”
There’s a week of uninterrupted practice and exams for the team now, giving them a break in action before they travel to take on Minnesota on Dec. 11.
Many on the team will remember the close loss to the Gophers last season in Starkville and will look to flip the script this time around.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.