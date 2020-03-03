The bubble watch continues for Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team entering the final week of the regular season.
The Bulldogs have an excellent opportunity to continue building its postseason resume as they travel to South Carolina today at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks currently have a NET ranking of 65 entering the contest.
“We have to keep winning,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “(Today) is a quad 1 opportunity on the road against a really good team that’s tough. They have the mentality of never giving up and they’re going to fight you tooth and nail for everything. This is what it’s all about.”
MSU (19-10, 10-6 SEC) has won 10 of its last 13 conference games and holds a NET ranking of 52. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi projects the Bulldogs on the outside looking in for the Big Dance, listing them among his “first four out” for the NCAA Tournament.
“We still have to prove ourselves based on what Joe Lunardi is saying so that’s really what matters right now,” Howland said. “At this point a year ago, we were safely in. But the bottom line is, we control our own destiny.
“Not only do we have a chance to get into the (NCAA) Tournament, we have a chance to get a double-bye in the SEC Tournament – which would be critical.”
Today will be the second time State has played the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) this season. The Bulldogs prevailed 79-76 in Starkville on Feb. 19, behind 18 points from junior guard Nick Weatherspoon.
Mississippi State actually held an 11-point lead with 1:35 remaining in that contest, but South Carolina was able to score 16 points over that span by managing the clock and fouling the Bulldogs quickly.
The Gamecocks also forced 22 turnovers in the previous meeting, including seven by MSU’s star forward Reggie Perry.
The Bulldogs must also contend with South Carolina senior forward Maik Kotsar, who has been dominant in his last three meetings against State. The 6-foot-11, 270-pounder from Estonia is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and is shooting 57.4 percent over that span.
“He’s just a tremendous player and competitor,” Howland said. “To have that kind of body with those type of ball skills to be able to handle the ball and those feet, he’s a boat load and a big man.”
South Carolina defeated the Bulldogs 87-82 in overtime last year at Colonial Life Arena with Kotsar scoring a career-high 25 points. Mississippi State has lost five of its last six trips to Columbia dating back to 2013.
“It’s a very daunting task to go into Columbia and get a win,” Howland said. “With their team and the way they play, it’s going to be a real war.”