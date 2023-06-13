STARKVILLE — Summer baseball leagues around the country are off and running and so are many of the Mississippi State baseball players who are looking to take the next steps in their development.
In the early goings of their respective leagues, MSU hitters Dakota Jordan and Connor Hujsak have stood out at the plate, while Evan Siary has looked strong on the mound.
Here are how current Bulldogs, and one former, are producing so far this summer.
**Stats are from games through Sunday, June 11.
Cape Cod League
Ross Highfill — Falmouth Commodores
In two games, MSU’s sophomore catchers has tallied two hits, one homer, three walks and is batting .333 in the Cape.
Hunter Hines — Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox
In two games, Hines, MSU’s junior designated hitter, has yet to record a hit in eight at-bats, scoring one run and striking out twice.
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Dakota Jordan — Newport Gulls
Jordan, an All-Freshman Southeastern Conference outfielder last season, has gotten off to a sizzling start to his summer. In four games, Jordan has tallied six hits (two doubles and a triple), four RBI, four walks and two stolen bases for a .429 batting average.
Aaron Downs — Newport Gulls
Downs, who could work his way into next year’s everyday lineup, has also had a strong start to his summer league stint. In four games, Downs has tallied five hits, five runs and one walk for a .313 batting average.
Slate Alford — Newport Gulls
Since deciding to leave MSU and enter the transfer portal on June 7, Alford has batted .211 in his second summer in the NECBL. In 19 at-bats, Alford has tallied four hits and four RBIs, while also striking out four times.
Will Gibbs — Newport Gulls
Gibbs, a rising sophomore for the Bulldogs, has made two appearances so far this summer, pitching three innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing one earned run for a 3.00 ERA.
David Mershon — Ocean State Waves
Mershon, another rising sophomore, has tallied four hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored three runs for a .286 batting average in five games so far this summer.
Florida Collegiate Summer League
Connor Hujsak — Sanford River Rats
Hujsak, another potential everyday player for MSU next season, has experienced a power surge in the early summer. In eight games, Hujsak has homered three times, collecting 11 total hits, seven RBIs, with six walks six and four stolen bases, amassing a .393 batting average. Hujsak is also on a four-game hitting streak dating back to June 5.
Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
Evan Siary — Amsterdam Mohawks
Siary, a true freshman last season, has looked sharp in his two summer starts. In 10 innings across two outings, Siary has earned two wins, allowing one run, four hits and striking out 11 batters for a 0.90 ERA.
Prospect League
Nate Chester — Danville Danns
Chester has recorded a hit in all but one of the nine games he has played in so far this summer. Batting .345, Chester has tallied eight total hits with four RBIs while also stealing seven bags.
Valley Baseball League
Logan Forsythe — Charlottesville TomSox
In two starts, Forsythe has recorded a 6.35 ERA, pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs, six hits and striking out 12. His last start was strong, striking out nine batters and allowing one run in four innings.
Hollis Porter — Charlottesville TomSox
Porter, who redshirted last season as a freshman, has tallied nine hits over nine games so far this summer. Batting .273, Porter has added three RBIs, nine walks and 12 strikeouts to his statline. Porter had a five-game hitting streak from June 3-9, but has gone hitless over his past two games.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.