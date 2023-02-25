STARKVILLE — D.J. Jeffries missed his share of chances to give Mississippi State a big momentum swing during the second half of Saturday’s game against No. 25 Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a two-point lead and 8:15 to play, the senior forward was whistled for traveling. A minute later, Jeffries missed an open 3-pointer that would have given MSU a five-point lead.
But with the ball in his hands in another clutch situation, Jeffries delivered the afternoon’s biggest moment in a 69-62 Mississippi State win in Starkville.
Jeffries charged down the floor, caught a two-handed outlet pass from Dashawn Davis in stride and threw down a thunderous and-one dunk, prompting a massive roar from a lively crowd at the Hump.
The play put MSU up six points with 3:58 to go, and the Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) held on from there for a potential Quad 1 victory over the Aggies (21-8, 13-3 SEC) at a critical late-season juncture.
Mississippi State rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit after A&M rattled off a 24-8 run that put the Bulldogs’ chances in jeopardy. What was a six-point MSU lead late in the first half vanished as the home team’s offense stalled; meanwhile, the Aggies couldn’t miss from 3-point range.
Four triples in the first six minutes of the second half put Texas A&M up 44-35 and silenced the crowd. But Mississippi State showed plenty of resilience.
MSU responded with a 12-2 run of its own, including an 8-0 spurt capped by a jumper from Davis to put his team back up by one.
A pair of Tolu Smith free throws broke a 49-49 tie with 6:02 to go, and the Bulldogs’ defense continued to crack down. For nearly 13 minutes — from the 14:09 mark of the second half until just 1:18 remained — Texas A&M was held without a made field goal.
But the Aggies cashed in at the line, going 16 of 22 on free throws in the second half. They were within four points in the final minutes, but clutch foul shots by Cameron Matthews, a steal by Shawn Jones Jr. and a charge taken by Smith stopped A&M in its tracks.
Smith led the Bulldogs with 17 points, and guard Shakeel Moore scored 14 before fouling out with 2:13 to play. For Texas A&M, guard Wade Taylor IV led all scorers with 21 points.
Mississippi State will play its final regular-season home game Tuesday, an 8 p.m. tip against South Carolina (10-18, 3-12 SEC). The Bulldogs will then close the regular season March 4 at Vanderbilt.
