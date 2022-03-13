No. 23 Mississippi State (10-7) capped off a much-needed sweep Sunday afternoon against Princeton (0-12) by taking both legs of a doubleheader.
Saturday’s game was postponed due to weather, hence why the teams played two Sunday. After winning Friday 11-2, MSU opened Sunday with a 3-2 win and backed it up with a 9-1 in seven innings the second game.
Here’s a look at how the two games went down.
First game: Parker Stinnett keeps rolling
Parker Stinnett moved into a weekend starting roll as Mississippi State continues to play without Friday starter Landon Sims.
Stinnett started Tuesday’s win against Texas Tech after starting the season with six runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He came out and threw five scoreless innings in his first start.
He backed up that performance with another near-flawless start against Princeton. Stinnett allowed a run in a sloppy first inning before finding his groove.
Stinnett recorded his third win of the season after throwing six innings while striking out 12. He allowed four hits and two walks.
As has been the case for MSU throughout the season, the offense came out slow after producing in a big way the game prior.
State scored a pair of runs in the third with a Hunter Hines bases-loaded walk and a Logan Tanner sacrifice fly. Slate Alford added an RBI single in the sixth.
Brandon Smith tossed a scoreless 1 1/3 innings before Cam Tullar, Brooks Auger, Jackson Fristoe and Mikey Tepper combined to throw the final 1 2/3 innings.
Tepper was credited with his first save of the season.
Second game: There’s the offense
Mississippi State did little waiting after a short break to ignite its offense in the second game. The Bulldogs scored a run in the first with Brad Cumbest scoring on a fielder’s choice before putting six runs up in the second.
The damage in the second started with RJ Yeager scoring after Kamren James reached on an error. Hines added a two-run double, Tanner had another sacrifice fly and Kellum Clark hit a two-run home run (his fifth of the season) to put State up seven.
A Yeager double added two more runs in the fifth.
Cade Smith continued his dominance since moving to the starting rotation this season, throwing five scoreless innings against Princeton. Pico Kohn allowed a run on a solo home run in his one inning of work before Cole Cheathem worked a scoreless seventh to seal the win.
What’s next?
Mississippi State’s midweek game against Binghamton has been moved from Tuesday to 6 p.m. Monday.
Chris Lemonis told reporters postgame Jack Walker will start Monday for MSU. The freshman right-handed pitcher has made three appearances this season. His last outing was an ugly one as he allowed five earned runs without recording an out in a March 5 loss at Tulane.
Walker has allowed 10 runs in six innings pitched this season.