STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball, despite a shaky first half, returned to the win column Wednesday night with a 88-72 win against Georgia.
The result extended Georgia’s losing streak to five games while it kept Mississippi State from back-to-back losses entering Saturday’s meeting at Humphrey Coliseum with No. 24 Alabama.
Here are three takeaways:
Iverson Molinar had a career night
Iverson Molinar has scored in double figures every game this season, but he had his struggles in the early going — particularly from deep.
Head coach Ben Howland continued to echo he wasn’t worried about his junior guard. Molinar just needed to keep attacking instead of settling for 3-pointers, Howland said.
Following a two-game stretch against Lamar and Minnesota in early December where Molinar combined to shoot 3-of-18, he listened to his coach’s advice.
Molinar has since taken 12 attempts from deep in six games, including a 1-of-2 performance against Georgia.
His aggressiveness allowed him to get crafty around bigger defenders in the paint while leading him to a team-high eight fouls drawn. He shot 5-of-6 from the charity stripe to match his 11-of-18 performance from the field.
“I just gotta build on this,” Molinar said postgame.
Mississippi State struggled for long stretches against a bad team
MSU shot 5-of-18 from deep. State hit one of its first five free throws. The home Bulldogs were out-rebounded 37-35.
Mississippi State trailed 36-35 at halftime.
This came against a Georgia team with recent losses to East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb — the latter by 17 points.
Mississippi State was a 15-point favorite and struggled throughout the evening. Whenever State would build a double-digit lead in the second half, Kario Oquendo (28 points) and Jabri Abdur-Rahim (13 points) willed Georgia back in.
As has become the story of MSU’s season so far, for every small success State had, a mistake followed.
Late in the second half, D.J. Jeffries provided perfect help-side defense to force a turnover. Freshman guard Cam Carter took the ball and ran the other way.
Instead of holding for the final possession, Carter — despite being out-numbered — tried to take it himself immediately. It resulted in a jumper by Georgia’s Noah Baumann to give the visitors the lead going into the break.
Javian Davis steps in... again
Mississippi State was once again without its top rebounder in Tolu Smith.
Smith missed Saturday’s loss at Ole Miss and was unavailable against Georgia presumably due to COVID-19. He is “in line” to return against Alabama, according to a source.
In Smith’s absence, forward Javian Davis stepped in as he has throughout the year while Smith has battled foot injuries.
“He’s been a critical reason why we’re 11-4 right now,” Howland said. “…JD’s minutes are critical for us. When we get Tolu back, he’ll continue to play a very important role. It’s gonna take Tolu some time, when he returns to action, to get back up to full conditioning.”
Davis contributed a quiet 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with a team-high six rebounds.
He also shot 2-of-3 from the free throw line — a number inconsequential to many, but a line that’s telling of the strides he has made this season.
Davis shot below 40 percent last season from the line. This season, after starting the year 3-of-13, he is shooting 63 percent.