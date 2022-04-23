OXFORD – Mississippi State’s success on the diamond against its state rival continues. The Bulldogs, for the sixth year in a row, have won a weekend series against the Rebels – taking the finale 7-6 in 11 innings on Saturday.
It’s the third-consecutive series win for MSU in Oxford.
The afternoon started with what became routine this weekend: a home run from Ole Miss in the first. Jacob Gonzalez sent one out to put the Rebels on top 1-0.
But State didn’t take long to respond. The Bulldogs evened the game in the third before scoring three in the fifth and a pair on the sixth.
Hunter Hines’ three-run blast in the fifth provided a major lift for State for the second-consecutive night.
Cade Smith threw 5 1/3 innings for MSU — five of which were strong frames. He started to lose command of his pitches in his sixth inning of work, resulting in a pair of runs for Ole Miss.
The Rebels pushed across four runs to Smith’s name, but struggled against the Bulldog bullpen. Jackson Fristoe weathered the storm behind Smith and one batter faced by Cam Tullar.
He threw two scoreless innings before Pico Kohn stepped in for a pair of crucial outs in the eighth. However, Kohn’s success didn’t follow in the ninth.
Gonzalez sent a 1-2 pitch to right field for his second home run of the game — this one tying things up. KC Hunt came in for State to settle the wave.
He escaped the ninth before pitching a perfect 10th and keeping MSU alive.
That allowed for Brad Cumbest to step up in the 11th and launch a towering solo shot to left. Hunt pitched a perfect bottom half to seal the win.
The rivals return to action on Tuesday in Pearl. First pitch is set for 6 pm.
First inning
Diamond works around a leadoff hit by pitch for a scoreless frame.
Jacob Gonzalez has another first inning home run. Rebels go up 1-0.
Second inning
Diamond prevails in a long at-bat against Lane Forsythe to strand a pair on base.
Kemp Alderman leads off for Ole Miss with a bloop double down the line. Smith pitches around it for a scoreless inning.
Third inning
Ole Miss took advantage of a costly error in the opener. MSU returns the favor here. Logan Tanner rips a single to left to tie things up.
State leaves the bases loaded. The Bulldogs had a great chance with the bags packed and just one out. Brad Cumbest popped out and Kellum Clark grounded out to first.
Ole Miss strands a two-out walk.
Fourth inning
Scoreless frame for Diamond.
Smith counters with a scoreless inning as well.
Fifth inning
Hunter Hines with a big fly to right. State leads 4-1.
Hayden Leatherwood leads off the bottom half with a solo shot to right-center.
Sixth inning
RJ Yeager with a two-run blast to put State up 6-2. Jackson Kimbrell takes the mound for Ole Miss with a pair of runners on and one out. Kimbrell strikes out a pair to end the inning.
Chris Lemonis is turning to hid bullpen with the bases loaded, one out and a 2-0 count on the hitter. It’s Cam Tullar coming in.
Tullar walks in the run. Jackson Fristoe now replaces him. It's 6-3 MSU.
Calvin Harris nearly ties it up. He takes Fristoe to the warning track where Clark makes the catch in right-center. A run scores to make it 6-4. The Rebels leave two on base.
Seventh inning
No runs for MSU in the frame.
Fristoe gets by a two-out walk for a scoreless frame. He strikes out Tim Elko, who represented the tying run, for the final out.
Eighth inning
Ole Miss is forced to reach deeper into its bullpen after back-to-back one-out walks for MSU. Brandon Johnson is in to pitch. Johnson works around a bases loaded jam to keep the score at 6-4 in favor of MSU.
The bottom half dragged out with reviews, but ultimately Ole Miss fails to get a run across.
Ninth inning
State's offense is sent down in order.
Gonzalez ties it up with a two-run blast. KC Hunt comes in to settle things down. This game is headed to extra innings.
Tenth inning
Johnson sends MSU down in order.
Hunt sends Ole Mis down in order.
Eleventh inning
Cumbest launches one to left to put MSU up 7-6.