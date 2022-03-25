djr-2022-03-13-sport-msu-hunter-hines-twp4

Hunter Hines, shown in a file phot, tied the game with a two-run home run in the ninth as MSU rallied to defeat Alabama 7-6 in Game 1 in Starkville.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State took down Alabama 7-6 Friday night behind a trio of big home runs — the biggest a walkoff shot from RJ Yeager in the 10th inning to win it.

Here's a play-by-play look at the night. 

First inning

Johnson works around a leadoff walk to leave the runner stranded at second.

Mississippi State, with little help from the umpiring crew on a questionable review, fails to score. Three runners left on base after a Kellum Clark strikeout ends the frame. 

Second inning

Johnson works around another jam to leave two stranded.

MSU is on the board first. Brad Cumbest scores on a double down the line from Jess Davis. 

Third inning

Scoreless frame. State leaves a couple on base. 

Fourth inning

Alabama keeps the momentum rolling after escaping the jam. Crimson Tide tie it up with a double from Caden Rose before scoring another two on a sacrifice bunt and a triple.

State has no answer. It's 3-1 Alabama through four. 

Fifth inning

First perfect inning of the night for Johnson. 

MSU gets its first two runners on and can't convert. 

Sixth inning

Johnson has found his groove. It's another perfect inning for him. He's at 105 pitches, though. 

Nothing going for State's offense. Alabama has turned it over to the bullpen.

Seventh inning

Cam Tullar is in to pitch for MSU. Alabama tacks on two more to make it 5-1. 

Alabama relief pitcher Brock Guffey records two outs in the frame but is pulled due to an injury. Redshirt-freshman Dylan Ray in to pitch. 

Kellum Clark puts State right back into it. His three-run laser makes it 5-4. Cumbest strikes out to end the frame. 

Eighth inning

Nothing going for either side. 

Ninth inning

The Dude is rocking. Hunter Hines sends a 3-1 pitch down the line to tie it up. 

Tenth inning

Outstanding play from Kamren James eliminates a leadoff hit by pitch. He dives to field a bunt then throws the runner out at first. 

RJ Yeager sents one the opposite way to win it. Dudy Noble Field is rocking. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

