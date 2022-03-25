featured Mississippi State takes down Alabama 7-6 behind trio of crucial home runs By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunter Hines, shown in a file phot, tied the game with a two-run home run in the ninth as MSU rallied to defeat Alabama 7-6 in Game 1 in Starkville. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — Mississippi State took down Alabama 7-6 Friday night behind a trio of big home runs — the biggest a walkoff shot from RJ Yeager in the 10th inning to win it.Here's a play-by-play look at the night. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans First inningJohnson works around a leadoff walk to leave the runner stranded at second.Mississippi State, with little help from the umpiring crew on a questionable review, fails to score. Three runners left on base after a Kellum Clark strikeout ends the frame. Second inningJohnson works around another jam to leave two stranded.MSU is on the board first. Brad Cumbest scores on a double down the line from Jess Davis. Third inningScoreless frame. State leaves a couple on base. Fourth inningAlabama keeps the momentum rolling after escaping the jam. Crimson Tide tie it up with a double from Caden Rose before scoring another two on a sacrifice bunt and a triple.State has no answer. It's 3-1 Alabama through four. Fifth inningFirst perfect inning of the night for Johnson. MSU gets its first two runners on and can't convert. Sixth inningJohnson has found his groove. It's another perfect inning for him. He's at 105 pitches, though. Nothing going for State's offense. Alabama has turned it over to the bullpen.Seventh inningCam Tullar is in to pitch for MSU. Alabama tacks on two more to make it 5-1. Alabama relief pitcher Brock Guffey records two outs in the frame but is pulled due to an injury. Redshirt-freshman Dylan Ray in to pitch. Kellum Clark puts State right back into it. His three-run laser makes it 5-4. Cumbest strikes out to end the frame. Eighth inningNothing going for either side. Ninth inningThe Dude is rocking. Hunter Hines sends a 3-1 pitch down the line to tie it up. Tenth inningOutstanding play from Kamren James eliminates a leadoff hit by pitch. He dives to field a bunt then throws the runner out at first. RJ Yeager sents one the opposite way to win it. Dudy Noble Field is rocking. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Dudy Noble Field Alabama Baseball Preston Johnson Garrett Mcmillan Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters