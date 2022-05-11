Strangled by LSU’s Ali Kilponen for most of the first game of the SEC softball tournament Wednesday the Bulldogs came alive for three runs in the ninth to earn a 7-4 extra-winnings win and advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Kilponen, who pitched 13 innings against the Bulldogs in Starkville, was not the starter Wednesday but had retired 14 straight by the time MSU got a two-out walk and single back-to-back in the eighth.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
But there were no runs.
Finally, the Kilponen dam broke in the ninth with four-straight one-out hits, the last two RBI singles by Mia Davidson and Shea Moreno.
Chloe Malau’ulu added a sacrifice fly, and the lead was 7-4.
The Bulldogs (33-23) will face Tennessee Thursday morning.
MSU led most of the game 4-2 before the Tigers scored twice in the seventh against reliever Kenley Hawk. LSU had a chance to walk off in the seventh, but Hawk rallied with an infield fly and a groundout.
Mississippi State right-hander Annie Willis, the starter, grew stronger in the middle innings.
A two-run home run by Moreno put the Bulldogs ahead in the first, but the Tigers (34-21) answered with a two-run home run by Morgan Smith to straight-away center in the second.
Quickly the Bulldogs regained their two-run lead with RBI hits by Malau’ulu and Paige Cook in the the third.
Willis weakened in the sixth, and after a walk and a hit with one out MSU coach Samantha Ricketts turned to Hawk, another right-hander.
Willis finished with three hits and three walks over 5 1-3 innings. It was a better outing than five days ago when LSU amassed six walks, six hits and seven earned runs in a 7-2 win against Willis and the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their series in Starkville.
Hawk retired the only two batters she faced to strand her inherited runners though not without some stress.
She got a strikeout, but with Smith at the plate the runners advance with what was ruled a wild pitch.
Hawk then retired Smith with a weak ground ball to first.
Aspen Wesley pitched the final two innings for the Bulldogs.