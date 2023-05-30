STARKVILLE — As the college baseball transfer portal opened Tuesday to undergraduate players, the Mississippi State baseball team was not immune to initial departures from this season’s roster.
Three Bulldogs, Lane Forsythe, Graham Yntema, reported by 247sports, and Bryce Hubbard, who confirmed with The Dispatch, entered their name in the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.
None of the additions were surprising, as playing time became limited in the final months of the season for all three players.
Forsythe, a key contributor at shortstop during MSU’s run to the 2021 national championship, lost his starting position to true freshman David Mershon in the middle of Southeastern Conference play. His final start came on April 15 against Ole Miss during Super Bulldog Weekend, and had just four at-bats the rest of the way.
Forsythe, who has one year of eligibility left, made 130 starts over three seasons with the Bulldogs, tallying 100 hits, three homers and 47 RBIs. He also made 32 errors in the field, including an SEC-high 15 this season, which contributed to his demotion from Chris Lemonis’ everyday lineup.
Yntema, a transfer from Lawson State Community College, pitched one inning over the last month of the season, allowing four earned runs in MSU’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M on May 20. He made 13 appearances in his lone season with the Bulldogs, pitching 21 1/3 innings, allowing 25 earned runs and striking 21 batters for a 10.55 ERA.
Yntema has two years of eligibility remaining.
With the emergence of true freshman Ross Highfill behind the plate, and Luke Hancock’s ability to catch as well, Hubbard never had a shot to get consistent at-bats. A freshman from Norcross, Georgia, Hubbard played in three games for the Bulldogs, never making a start, recording one hit and an RBI in a win over Grambling on April 4.
The Bulldogs have already grabbed one player from the portal, adding left-handed pitcher Nate Lamb, a graduate transfer from Division II’s Young Harris College.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.