Lane Forsythe

Mississippi State infielder Lane Forsythe sparked an 8th inning rally to help Mississippi State defeat Southern Miss on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

 Jaden Powell | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — As the college baseball transfer portal opened Tuesday to undergraduate players, the Mississippi State baseball team was not immune to initial departures from this season’s roster.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you