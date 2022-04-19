STARKVILLE — Mississippi State made quick work Tuesday night of in-state foe Jackson State at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs, behind an early barrage of offense, took the game 13-2 in seven innings. It put Mississippi State and its pitching staff in a favorable position heading into this weekend’s series at Ole Miss.
MSU started freshman Jack Walker on the bump. In his sixth appearance of the season, Walker tossed three scoreless innings while working around four walks. It’s the first scoreless outing of Walker’s career.
With a thinned bullpen, it was crucial for Mississippi State to jump to an early lead and save its few high-leverage arms for the weekend. MSU did so with six runs in the opening two frames — highlighted by a five-run, four-hit second inning.
Kamren James was the hot bat on the night, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and four driven in. RJ Yeager’s grand slam in the sixth left little doubt of the 10-run rule ending things after seven.
The big lead allowed Chris Lemonis to turn to Andrew Walling in the fourth for just his second relief appearance of the season. Walling worked around his own control issues, tossing two walks while allowing no runs in one inning of work.
That allowed for the MSU faithful to get a look at its usual starting shortstop on the mound. Lane Forsythe took the bump for the Bulldogs in the fifth where he allowed a leadoff walk before a two-run home run. However, he settled in to retire the next three batters.
Mikey Tepper and Jackson Fristoe combined to throw the final two innings of the game.