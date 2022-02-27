STARKVILLE — Mississippi State (3-3) got its first series win Sunday with a 7-2 victory against Northern Kentucky (1-5).
The win came behind another strong performance from Cade Smith in his transition to a weekend starter. Smith tossed five innings — allowing just one unearned run and giving up three hits and a walk. He punched out seven hitters.
Brad Cumbest kept his hot bat going on the offensive side, sending a line shot over the left field fence as he had Saturday. He went 2-2 on the afternoon before Kellum Clark was inserted into the lineup as a pinch hitter.
RJ Yeager was 0-5 at the top of the order, but the next six starters behind him combined to go 9-18 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Freshman Aaron Downs earned the start in right field and was 2-4 with two driven in.
Brandon Smith gave two scoreless innings in relief of Cade Smith. Sophomore Brooks Auger struggled in his lone inning of relief, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. Mikey Tepper shut the door in the ninth despite allowing two walks in the frame.
Mississippi State took the final two games of the series after dropping the opener 7-6. MSU returns to Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday to face Grambling before traveling to Pearl to face Southern Miss.