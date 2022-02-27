Northern Kentucky Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State pitcher Cade Smith (15) pitches against Northern Kentucky during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State (3-3) got its first series win Sunday with a 7-2 victory against Northern Kentucky (1-5).

The win came behind another strong performance from Cade Smith in his transition to a weekend starter. Smith tossed five innings — allowing just one unearned run and giving up three hits and a walk. He punched out seven hitters.

Brad Cumbest kept his hot bat going on the offensive side, sending a line shot over the left field fence as he had Saturday. He went 2-2 on the afternoon before Kellum Clark was inserted into the lineup as a pinch hitter.

RJ Yeager was 0-5 at the top of the order, but the next six starters behind him combined to go 9-18 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Freshman Aaron Downs earned the start in right field and was 2-4 with two driven in.

Brandon Smith gave two scoreless innings in relief of Cade Smith. Sophomore Brooks Auger struggled in his lone inning of relief, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. Mikey Tepper shut the door in the ninth despite allowing two walks in the frame.

Mississippi State took the final two games of the series after dropping the opener 7-6. MSU returns to Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday to face Grambling before traveling to Pearl to face Southern Miss.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

