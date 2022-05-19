Dudy Noble Field
Parrish Alford

STARKVILLE -- The last series at Dudy Noble Field is about to get under way.

The Bulldogs, 9-18 in SEC play, are a long shot to qualify for the SEC Tournament with No. 1 Tennessee in town.

But they'll try to have fun in the attempt.

Tennessee 46-7, 23-5

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Dollander 7-0, 2.54

MSU

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith 3-4, 4.99

Top 1

One pitch, one out for Brandon Smith. Three pitches, home run for Tennessee. Luc Lipcius goes deep into the lounge in left-center. It's 1-0.

Beck homers in the same general vicinity. It doesn't travel as far, but it's equally effective. Vols lead 2-0.

And we're not done. Gilbert homers to right. It's 3-0. This doesn't look like fun.

T1 ends as Ortega hits into a 5-4-3 double play.

Four runs on three hits for the Vols.

Bottom 1

Dollander sets down the Bulldogs in order.

Top 2

Dogs turn their second double play, and the Vols go down in order. UT 3, MSU 0

Bottom 2

Hines, Cumbest and Clark go in order. UT 3, MSU 0

Top 3 

Vols add five runs, four with two outs on a double and a three-run home run, their fourth homer of the game. Eight runs on 11 hits through three for the Vols. UT 8, MSU 0

Bottom 4

Dogs get a 2-out walk from Forsythe, but nothing else. UT 8, MSU 0

