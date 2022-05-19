Mississippi State, Tennessee Game 1 Live Updates By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parrish Alford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE -- The last series at Dudy Noble Field is about to get under way.The Bulldogs, 9-18 in SEC play, are a long shot to qualify for the SEC Tournament with No. 1 Tennessee in town.But they'll try to have fun in the attempt. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Updates here.Tennessee 46-7, 23-5LF Seth Stephenson1B Luc LipciusRF Jordan BeckCF Drew Gilbert3B Trey Lipscomb2B Jorel OrtegaDH Blake BurkeC Evan RussellSS Cortland LawsonRHP Chase Dollander 7-0, 2.54MSU2B RJ Yeager1B Luke HancockC Logan TannerDH Hunter HinesLF Brad CumbestRF Kellum Clark3B Kamren JamesCF Jess DavisSS Lane ForsytheRHP Brandon Smith 3-4, 4.99Top 1One pitch, one out for Brandon Smith. Three pitches, home run for Tennessee. Luc Lipcius goes deep into the lounge in left-center. It's 1-0.Beck homers in the same general vicinity. It doesn't travel as far, but it's equally effective. Vols lead 2-0.And we're not done. Gilbert homers to right. It's 3-0. This doesn't look like fun.T1 ends as Ortega hits into a 5-4-3 double play.Four runs on three hits for the Vols.Bottom 1Dollander sets down the Bulldogs in order.Top 2Dogs turn their second double play, and the Vols go down in order. UT 3, MSU 0Bottom 2Hines, Cumbest and Clark go in order. UT 3, MSU 0Top 3 Vols add five runs, four with two outs on a double and a three-run home run, their fourth homer of the game. Eight runs on 11 hits through three for the Vols. UT 8, MSU 0Bottom 4Dogs get a 2-out walk from Forsythe, but nothing else. UT 8, MSU 0 PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters