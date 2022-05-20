Dudy Noble Field
Parrish Alford

Mississippi State has not been mathmatically eliminated from SEC Tournament contention.

That will come today if the Bulldogs do not win against No. 1 Tennessee.

Live updates here ... unless and until it gets out of hand early as it did last night.

Plus there's NCAA softball going on. As a professional sometimes you have to multi-task.

Regardless of what happens it's baseball at Dudy Noble for two more days.

Tennessee 47-7, 24-5

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Burns 7-1, 2.34

MSU 26-28, 9-19

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Brayland Skinner

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson 3-3. 5.55

