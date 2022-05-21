MSU Dudy Noble
Parrish Alford

Last game for Mississippi State today.

That would probably be the case even if the Bulldogs had held on in the seventh against No. 1 Tennessee last night. Just too much water under the bridge.

But the Bulldogs were in it last night. Maybe they will be again.

Tennessee 48-7, 24-5

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius 

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb 

2B Jorel Ortega 

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Drew Beam 8-1, 2.54

MSU 26-29, 9-20

2B RJ Yeager 

1B Luke Hancock 

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines 

LF Brad Cumbest 

RF Kellum Clark 

3B Kamren James

CF Brayland Skinner

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Cade Smith 4-3, 3.66

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus