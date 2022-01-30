MSU Anastasia Hayes

Bulldogs guard Anastasia Hayes made an in-game adjustment, and it paid off in a big way against Vanderbilt.

 MSU Athletics
Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group

Mississippi State women’s basketball is looking to secure back-to-back wins Sunday after snapping its three-game losing streak Thursday against Missouri.

MSU welcomes Texas A&M to Humphrey Coliseum for a 3 p.m. tipoff as State looks to carry momentum from a resounding 15-point win its last time out.

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

As has been the case for MSU in its previous four meetings, Sunday’s matchup with Texas A&M serves as a key tournament resume game.

The Aggies (11-8, 1-6 SEC) started the season with lofty expectations as the No. 23 team in the nation to open the year.

A&M opened the year with eight wins but has lost eight of 11 games since and finds itself as the third team out of the NCAA tournament field in the latest ESPN projections.

Mississippi State is a few spots behind A&M as the seventh team left out.

The Bulldogs are No. 55 in the NET rankings entering the matchup while the Aggies are No. 43 — making this a potential Quadrant 1 win for the visitors and a Quadrant 2 win for the host.

Texas A&M is paced by Kayla Wells whose 16.3 points per game rank eighth in the SEC.

Wells helps create an exciting guard matchup with MSU’s Anastasia Hayes (18 points per game, fifth in the SEC) on the opposing side.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus