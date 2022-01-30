Mississippi State, Texas A&M women's basketball set for key bubble matchup By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs guard Anastasia Hayes made an in-game adjustment, and it paid off in a big way against Vanderbilt. MSU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupMississippi State women’s basketball is looking to secure back-to-back wins Sunday after snapping its three-game losing streak Thursday against Missouri.MSU welcomes Texas A&M to Humphrey Coliseum for a 3 p.m. tipoff as State looks to carry momentum from a resounding 15-point win its last time out. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterAs has been the case for MSU in its previous four meetings, Sunday’s matchup with Texas A&M serves as a key tournament resume game.The Aggies (11-8, 1-6 SEC) started the season with lofty expectations as the No. 23 team in the nation to open the year.A&M opened the year with eight wins but has lost eight of 11 games since and finds itself as the third team out of the NCAA tournament field in the latest ESPN projections.Mississippi State is a few spots behind A&M as the seventh team left out.The Bulldogs are No. 55 in the NET rankings entering the matchup while the Aggies are No. 43 — making this a potential Quadrant 1 win for the visitors and a Quadrant 2 win for the host.Texas A&M is paced by Kayla Wells whose 16.3 points per game rank eighth in the SEC.Wells helps create an exciting guard matchup with MSU’s Anastasia Hayes (18 points per game, fifth in the SEC) on the opposing side. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Womens Basketball Texas A&m Womens Basketball Kayla Wells Anastasia Hayes Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters