STARKVILLE — New Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Sam Purcell has the final piece of his first staff in place. MSU is hiring Murriel Page as an assistant coach, a source confirmed to the Daily Journal.
Page spent the previous two seasons at Georgia Tech on Nell Fortner's staff. A native of Louin, Mississippi, Page helped guide the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances — including a Sweet 16 run in 2021.
Prior to Georgia Tech, Page spent three years as an assistant at Central Michigan and seven at her alma mater Florida.
She was an SEC star in her playing career, earning all-SEC first team, All-American, Naismith Player of the Year finalist honors. Page continued her basketball career playing in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics and being selected third overall in the 1998 WNBA Draft.
Page played for 11 seasons in the WNBA before being named to the Mystics' hall of fame. She also spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.
Purcell has finished assembling his staff after returning to Starkville full-time. He was hired as MSU's head coach March 12 but spent the following weeks finishing a Final Four run as an assistant at Louisville.