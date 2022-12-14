STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday.
A source confirmed a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract.
Arnett joined the program in 2020 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, reprising the same job he had at San Diego State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
This his first head coaching position in his coaching career, one that began with the Aztecs in 2011 as a graduate assistant.
Arnett, who played linebacker at New Mexico from 2005-08, where was named a first-team Academic All-American in 2008, coached at San Diego State from 2011 until leaving for Starkville in January 2020.
Aside from the 2011-13 seasons with the Aztecs as a grad assistant, Arnett was a linebackers coach from 2014-2021 as he transitioned from linebackers to safeties with Mississippi State ahead of the 2022 season.
As the DC for San Diego State, the Aztecs were second in the country in total defense in 2019.
Since coming to MSU, Arnett’s defense has finished in the top five in total defense in the SEC each of the past three seasons.
Arnett is also a two-time nominee for the Broyles Award, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach.
