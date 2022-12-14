Zach Arnett (copy) (copy)

Zach Arnett, who has served as MississippI State's defensive coordinator for three season, is set to become the program's next head football coach.

 Austin Perryman | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday.

