How much does four non-conference games cost? For Mississippi State in 2023, it is more than $1.5 million.
That is how much the Bulldogs are paying to host four non-conference games at Davis Wade Stadium this season, according to a public records request obtained by The Dispatch.
Along with hosting Southeastern Conference games against LSU on Sept. 16, Alabama on Sept. 30, Kentucky on Nov. 4 and Ole Miss on Nov. 23, MSU will also welcome to Starkville Southeastern Louisiana for its opening game on Sept. 2, Arizona on Sept. 9, Western Michigan on Oct. 7 and Southern Mississippi on Nov. 18.
SELU, an FCS program, hasn’t played in Starkville since 2008, a 34-10 win for the Bulldogs. Arizona will make its first-ever trip to MSU this season, after the teams met for the first time last year in Tucson, a 39-17 Bulldogs win.
Western Michigan and MSU have never played each other, while the Golden Eagles last made the trek to Starkville in 2019, a 38-15 win for the Bulldogs.
Here is a breakdown of how much MSU is paying for each of its non-conference games this season:
Southeastern Louisiana
The game contract was signed on June 12, 2017 by former MSU athletic director John Cohen and current SELU athletic director Jay Artigues.
MSU will pay SELU $550,000 for the game, while also allotting the Lions 2,000 tickets.
Arizona
The game contract was signed May 9, 2014 by former MSU athletic director Scott Stricklin and current Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who was Arizona’s AD from 2010-17. Byrne served in the same role at Mississippi State from 2008-10.
No compensation will be paid to Arizona as this game will complete the home-and-home series that began last season.
As the visiting team, Arizona will be allotted 3,500 tickets for the game.
Western Michigan
The game contract was signed in February of 2022 by former MSU athletic director John Cohen and current WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae.
MSU is paying Western Michigan $1 million for the game
As the visiting team, the Broncos are allotted 500 tickets, but have the option to purchase up 2,500 extra tickets from MSU for its fans.
Southern Miss
The game contract was signed June 6, 2017 by former MSU athletic director John Cohen and current East Carolina athletic director Jon Gilbert. Gilbert was USM’s AD in 2017-18.
The contract initially called for three games between MSU and USM; September 7, 2019 in Starkville, September 23, 2023 in Starkville and September 14, 2024 in Hattiesburg. The 2023 game has since been moved to November and the 2024 game has been moved to 2025, though no addendum was found in the contract. In fact, The Dispatch was unable to locate any paperwork relating to either the month change for the 2023 game or the year change for the 2024 (now 2025) game.
MSU paid Southern Miss $1.2 million following the 2019 game, while no compensation is being paid for 2023 or 2025, with these two games treated as a home-and-home exchange.
As the visiting team in 2023, Southern Miss is being allotted 5,000 tickets from MSU, with 3,000 being “sideline seats.” In addition, the contract states 600 complimentary tickets will be given to USM to be used for players and band members.
One interesting note in this contract is that the 2023 game in Starkville will use officials from the Sun Belt, while 2025 will use SEC officials in Hattiesburg.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.