ReliaQuest Bowl Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Illinois during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. — Not far from the pirate ship his late coach would have loved, Will Rogers began the drive that ended Mississippi State’s football season on a good note.

Newsletters