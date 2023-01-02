TAMPA, Fla. — Not far from the pirate ship his late coach would have loved, Will Rogers began the drive that ended Mississippi State’s football season on a good note.
Rogers and the Bulldogs broke a late tie with a last-second field goal, beating Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on a day where late head coach Mike Leach was on the Bulldogs’ helmets and in their minds as well. MSU’s maroon lids were stenciled with a white pirate flag, and a shrine to Leach was placed in the wooden ship behind the northeast end zone at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
But there was perhaps no better tribute to Leach than the win.
With help from redshirt freshman running back Simeon Price, Rogers and MSU completed a perfect two-minute drill to solve the Illini’s tough defense and set up a 27-yard kick by Massimo Biscardi.
The possession spurred the Bulldogs to victory on a day where their offense struggled throughout the game.
Mississippi State’s drives in the first half went just about nowhere until Biscardi hit a 38-yard field goal with 9 seconds to go before the break.
Before that, the Bulldogs had punted twice, and Rogers had thrown a pair of interceptions — one off a deflected pass.
Mississippi State’s defense kept the contest close, holding Illinois to a lone second-quarter touchdown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito punched in a 2-yard run with 2:49 to play in the period.
In the third quarter, Caleb Griffin added a 52-yard field goal to push the Illini’s lead back to seven points, but Mississippi State was able to respond.
Facing fourth-and-2 from the Illinois 8-yard line to open the fourth, MSU tied the game as Rogers connected with Justin Robinson in the very back of the end zone. The play stood on review as the Bulldogs pulled level.
Mississippi State forced Illinois to punt on its two final possessions, forcing six punts and a missed field goal in the game.
Starting at their own 19-yard line, the Bulldogs got all the way down to the 2 on their final drive. Rogers found Lideatrick Griffin for 19 yards and Jaden Walley for another 10, while Price ran four times for 48 yards on the possession — including a 28-yard scamper to get inside the 5.
Biscardi’s kick was true from there, and a last-ditch Illinois play had no chance. MSU cornerback Marcus Banks scooped up a lateral toss from the Illini, taking it back to the house for six more points.
Under new coach Zach Arnett, Mississippi State made its way to nine wins for the first time since the 2017 season.
But MSU heads into the offseason with a lot of uncertainty after Leach’s sudden death. The Bulldogs are still without a permanent athletic director, and they will need to name an offensive coordinator — as well as a defensive coordinator should Arnett give up play-calling duties on that side of the ball.
Mississippi State’s 2023 season begins Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.