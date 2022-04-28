djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-chris-lemonis-twp4

MSU coach Chris Lemonis is trying to find ways to get more from his bullpen as the Bulldogs try to climb in the SEC standings.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Mississippi State’s effort to have a chance to defend its national championship takes it to Missouri this week.

The Bulldogs, in search of a third-straight SEC series victory, take on a Tigers team with the league’s worst conference record at 5-13.

Missouri was swept last weekend at LSU, but the games were competitive. The visiting Tigers lost 5-3, 4-3 in 10 innings and 8-6.

Missouri lost 3-2 at Missouri State Tuesday night.

Game times for the Bulldogs and Tigers are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Game 3 will air on The SEC Network while the others are available through the network’s live streaming option.

Mississippi State also lost to an in-state rival Tuesday falling 5-2 to Ole Miss in Governor’s Cup game.

The Bulldogs won two out of three in Oxford last weekend in the games that count in the SEC standings. They won a home series against a ranked Auburn team the week before.

If the Bulldogs (24-18, 8-10 SEC) are going to continue their climb they’re going to have to find ways to stretch a bullpen that has been hit or miss while losing several key players to injury.

One approach by MSU coach Chris Lemonis has been to use shortstop Lane Forsythe on the mound when possible.

“We try to get Lane out there in case we get into an emergency and need him,” Lemonis said following the Bulldogs’ win over Jackson State prior to the Ole Miss series.

Forsythe threw an inning against Binghamton on March 14. It was a month before he threw again, also an inning, against Jackson State.

Tuesday against Ole Miss Forsythe didn’t complete his inning as he gave up four hits and three earned runs on 15 pitches while recording one out.

Forsythe is hitting .260 and fielding .977 as the Bulldogs’ regular shortstop.

Missouri is hitting .249 in conference play and pitching with a 6.71 ERA.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

