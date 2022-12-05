STARKVILLE – Three Mississippi State Bulldogs have been named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference teams, it was announced by the organization on Monday (Dec. 5).
MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and kick returner Lideatrick Griffin were both first team selections, while linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named to the second team.
Forbes finished the season tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions this year, while he also broke the FBS career record for pick-sixes (6) with three this season alone. His 174 interception return yards in 2022 also leads the nation.
Griffin wrapped up the 2022 regular season with 19 kick returns for 613 yards and a 92-yard touchdown return. He has also hauled in 35 receptions for 449 receiving yards and four touchdown catches on the campaign.
Watson closed out the regular season as the SEC's leading tackler with 108 total stops and an average of 9.0 tackles per game and an average of 10.75 tackles in SEC games. Of his 108 tackles, 86 came in conference games alone. Watson also tallied 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He had two hurries on the season and a pass breakup.
No. 22 Mississippi State's will play in its 13th consecutive bowl appearance when the Bulldogs face off against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa.
