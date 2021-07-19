Mississippi State has a clear idea of what the start of the men’s basketball schedule will look like, as it announced its non-conference schedule Monday morning.
The Bulldogs' season will open with a four-game homestand as North Alabama, Montana, Detroit Mercy and Morehead State – an NCAA tournament participant last season – come to town.
While the news release said Thanksgiving games are to be determined, it was reported last month by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that MSU would be among the four teams (Louisville, Richmond and Maryland) playing in the Cable Beach Championship in the Bahamas.
Mississippi State will get more time at home following the trip with another four-game homestand with Lamar, Minnesota, Georgia State and Furman.
The non-conference slate will close out with a neutral court game at the Mississippi Coliseum against Winthrop – a 12-seed in last season’s NCAA tournament – and a trip to face 2019 runner-up Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC challenge before the new year.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Wednesday, November 10: North Alabama
Saturday, November 13: Montana
Wednesday, November 17: Detroit Mercy
Sunday, November 21: Morehead State
Thursday, November 25: vs. TBD
Saturday, November 27: vs. TBD
Thursday, December 2: Lamar
Sunday, December 5: Minnesota
Tuesday, December 14: Georgia State
Saturday, December 17: Furman
Tuesday, December 21: Winthrop (Mississippi Coliseum)
Saturday, January 29: at Texas Tech