STARKVILLE – Assistant coach George Brooks was a couple inches off the ground basically doing jumping jacks, motioning for the Mississippi State faithful to ignite Humphrey Coliseum, in a crucial game against No. 24 Alabama.
His son Garrison, playing his first season at State after transferring from North Carolina, was on the far end of the court boxing out, then leaping for a defensive rebound and then dumping it off to Iverson Molinar with 1:55 and State up 73-67.
Garrison Brooks then turned toward his dad and the rest of his teammates on the bench and flexed. The eventual 78-76 win wasn’t secured yet, but it was approaching.
MSU was minutes away from getting a resume-boosting win it desperately needed.
“This was a huge win for us,” head coach Ben Howland said after the game.
Garrison likely warranted a few more flex celebrations following a 16-point-10-rebound outing — helping lead Mississippi State to a 43-32 advantage on the boards. His rebounds were evenly split on both ends of the floor, again helping MSU earn an 18-13 edge on the offensive glass.
Mississippi State got the SEC’s top rebounder in Tolu Smith from last season back from COVID-19 protocols. Contrary to what Howland said prior to the game, Smith was back in the starting rotation and played 20 minutes before fouling out.
Smith picked up four boards before taking the bench, but behind sophomores Cameron Matthews (five rebounds) and Andersson Garcia (seven rebounds) filled the void.
“Rebounding means so much to us,” Garrison Brooks said. “That’s a staple for how we win.”
Alabama entered the night eighth in the nation with nearly 30 attempts from deep per game.
The trend continued Saturday, but State held Alabama to eight makes on 29 attempts (27.6 percent).
Limiting Alabama from range combined with rebounding, Garrison Brooks said Mississippi State was able to take its defense and turn it into offense.
On that end, starting guards Molinar and Shakeel Moore created issues for Alabama particularly by drawing fouls.
Alabama was called for 26 fouls on the evening, leading to 38 free throw attempts for MSU — with Moore and Molinar combining to shoot 16-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly fouled out — playing just 23 minutes — with Noah Gurley and Juwan Gary also picking up three fouls in the first half.
“That kinda put (Quinerly) on his heels,” Howland said.
Howland applauded his team’s effort postgame but mentioned the energy he felt his unit gained from a season-high attendance of 8,090.
Though a good portion of that number belonged to a rowdy Alabama faithful behind the south basket, Howland and his staff were encouraging the crowd to get louder as the game progressed.
The fans knew the importance of the win, as did the Bulldogs on the court. For a coach who isn’t overly emotional, Howland didn’t hold back in a water-filled celebration in the locker room postgame.
“I got soaked pretty good,” Howland said. “But what a fun time to come in there and jump up and down with our players at the top of our lungs. That’s really letting off a lot of emotion and love for each other. There’s nothing better than that.”