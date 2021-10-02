Despite leading the SEC in passing yards, Will Rogers often been criticized for being too conservative – something Mike Leach has acknowledged.
That wasn't the case against the Aggies. He went 46 of 59 for 408 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rogers dispersed the ball to nine different receivers. He found his usual guy, throwing 13 completions to Makai Polk. He also found some guys looking to give MSU depth such as Christian Ford who had four catches.
Nathan Pickering seals game
As successful as MSU’s offense was, the game fell into the hands of the defense.
Texas A&M got the ball at its own 11-yard line with 2:36 to go. Having scored 10 points on its last two drives, the Aggies had momentum and two timeouts.
That was until Nathan Pickering broke through A&M’s offensive line and forced quarterback Zach Calzada to the ground in the end zone – giving MSU two more points and the ball back after an unsuccessful onside kick.
Mississippi State has a special teams problem
Flashy kick returns by Lideatrick Griffin in MSU’s first two games might have overshadowed a special teams unit that has been costly for Mississippi State.
With Brandon Ruiz sidelined, kicker Nolan McCord has struggled in the starting spot. McCord is 4-for-7 on the year after going 1-for-3 against A&M — though his final miss was from 49 yards after a series of penalties by MSU’s offensive line moved him back.
On punt returns, Jaden Walley returned a kick from the one-yard line rather than letting it bounce into the end zone in the late in the second quarter. MSU was bailed out by a facemask penalty by A&M.
Walley returned a punt to the 50-yard line in the third quarter, but that was negated due to a facemask penalty on MSU’s DeShawn Page.