STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball’s first NCAA tournament appearance comes Friday as the team travels to Seattle to take on Hawaii.
While the talk this week has circled around MSU reaching new program heights from its most SEC wins (16) in program history to a 13-game winning streak to close out the season, the focus for head coach Julie Darty Dennis is simple.
“We're not on a win streak anymore,” Dennis said. “Everybody's a clean slate. We're 0-0. We are just in a situation where it's win or go home.”
»MSU VOLLEYBALL: How the rise in 2021 came to be
Mississippi State isn’t a team with a clear strength.
Despite finishing second in the SEC behind reigning-champion Kentucky, MSU isn’t near the top of any major statistical category.
The Bulldogs are sixth in hitting percentage (.243), fifth in assists per set (12.6), fourth in kills per set (13.86), ninth in blocks per set (2.03) and eighth in service aces per set (1.26).
“Yeah, statistically, we're right in the middle,” Dennis said. “And I think that's a good place to be.”
Dennis says when Hawaii watches film, its staff will notice MSU attacks the right side frequently – particularly with senior Gabby Waden and Jessica Kemp.
Behind Waden, Dennis finds it difficult to narrow down a second-best player. However, she doesn’t think that’s an issue.
“We are really balanced,” Dennis said. “I think we have a lot of depth, and I think that's probably why we only got one All-SEC player (Waden). I think that we are just a good volleyball team.”
Dennis says Hawaii is a much different team than most SEC teams MSU has faced.
Hawaii went 21-7 this season with a 18-2 record in the Big West Conference. The Rainbow Warriors have a pair of middle blockers above 6-feet tall, but aside from them Dennis says they don’t overwhelm with their size.
“They're not tremendous athletic players who jump out of the gym,” Dennis says. “They're just really good volleyball players. They have a great coaching staff. They win a lot of games. They keep it simple. There's nothing crazy or flashy about them.
Dennis said she doesn’t feel Mississippi State was deserving of hosting the opening two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but she was a bit displeased with the draw MSU got by having to travel to Washington.
If MSU gets past Hawaii, it will face the winner between No. 12 Washington and Brown.
Dennis says her staff has watched plenty of film on their potential upcoming opponents, but the first round is the main subject on tap.
“We're just all eyes, all focus on Hawaii,” Dennis said.