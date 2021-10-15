djr-2021-09-26-sport-msu-williams-twp1 (copy)

Mississippi State' Austin Williams runs after a catch against LSU in week 4.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;7;Jo'quavious Marks;So.

-or- 23;Dillon Johnson;So.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Alabama offense

QB;9;Bryce Young;So.

RB;4;Brian Robinson;R-Sr.

Z-WR;1;Jameson Williams;Jr.

X-WR;8;John Metchie III;Jr.

H-WR;18;Slade Bolden;R-Jr.

TE;81;Cameron Latu;R-Jr.

LT;73;Evan Neal;Jr.

LG;70;Javion Cohen;So.

C;71;Darrian Dalcourt;Jr.

RG;55;Emil Ekiyor;R-Jr.

RT;79;Chris Owens;Gr.

Alabama defense

DE;92;Justin Eboigbe;Jr.

DE;48;Phidarian Mathis;R-Sr.

NG;94;DJ Dale;Jr.

SAM;20;Drew Sanders;So.

MIKE;10;Henry To'oTo'o;Jr.

WILL;8;Christian Harris;Jr.

JACK;31;Will Anderson;So.

CB;28;Josh Jobe;Sr.

CB;5;Jalyn Armour-Davis;R-Jr.

FS;2;DeMarcco Hellams;Jr.

SS;9;Jordan Battle;Jr.

STAR;13;Malachi Moore;So.

Alabama specialists

PK/KO;16;Will Reichard;Jr.

P;86;James Burnip;R-Fr.

H;17;Paul Tyson;R-So.

KR;1;Jameson Williams;Jr.

PR;18;Slade Bolden;R-Jr.

LS;51;Kneeland Hibbett;Fr.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus