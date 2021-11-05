Mississippi State vs. Arkansas starters By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State's Dillon Johnson is tied up with a Kentucky defender in first quarter action. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Mississippi State offenseQB;2;Will Rogers;So.-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.Mississippi State defenseDE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.Mississippi State specialistsK;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr. Follow the latest sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Twitter Arkansas offenseQB;1;KJ Jefferson;R-So.RB;22;Trelon Smith;R-Sr.WR;10;De'Vion Warren;Sr.-or- 84;Warren Thompson;R-Jr.WR;16;Treylon Burks;Jr.WR;19;Tyson Morris;R-Sr.TE;87;Blake Kern;R-Sr.LT;76;Myron Cunningham;R-Sr.LG;62;Brady Latham;R-So.C;51;Ricky Stromberg;Jr.RG;55;Beaux Limmer;R-So.RT;66;Ty Clary;Sr.-or- 78;Dalton Wagner;R-Sr. Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Arkansas defenseDE;55;Tre Williams;R-Sr.DT;99;John Ridgeway;R-Sr.DT;0;Markell Utsey;R-Sr.-or- 50;Eric Gregory;R-So.JACK;56;Zach Williams;Jr.WILL;27;Hayden Henry;Sr.MIKE;31;Grant Morgan;R-Sr.CB;24;LaDarrius Bishop;R-Jr.CB;21;Montaric Brown;R-Sr.S;2;Myles Slusher;So.S;7;Joe Foucha;Sr.NB;9;Greg Brooks;Jr.-or- 8;Jayden Johnson;Fr.Arkansas specialistsK;29;Cam Little;Fr.P;30;Reid Bauer;R-Jr.KR;24;LaDarrius Bishop;R-Jr.-or- 14;Nathan Parodi;R-Jr.PR;14;Nathan Parodi;R-Jr.LS;48;Jordan Silver;R-Sr.H;30;Reid Bauer;R-Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Arkansas Football Starters Depth Chart Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists