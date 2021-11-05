djr-2021-10-31-sport-state-johnson-arp1

Mississippi State's Dillon Johnson is tied up with a Kentucky defender in first quarter action.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Arkansas offense

QB;1;KJ Jefferson;R-So.

RB;22;Trelon Smith;R-Sr.

WR;10;De'Vion Warren;Sr.

-or- 84;Warren Thompson;R-Jr.

WR;16;Treylon Burks;Jr.

WR;19;Tyson Morris;R-Sr.

TE;87;Blake Kern;R-Sr.

LT;76;Myron Cunningham;R-Sr.

LG;62;Brady Latham;R-So.

C;51;Ricky Stromberg;Jr.

RG;55;Beaux Limmer;R-So.

RT;66;Ty Clary;Sr.

-or- 78;Dalton Wagner;R-Sr.

Arkansas defense

DE;55;Tre Williams;R-Sr.

DT;99;John Ridgeway;R-Sr.

DT;0;Markell Utsey;R-Sr.

-or- 50;Eric Gregory;R-So.

JACK;56;Zach Williams;Jr.

WILL;27;Hayden Henry;Sr.

MIKE;31;Grant Morgan;R-Sr.

CB;24;LaDarrius Bishop;R-Jr.

CB;21;Montaric Brown;R-Sr.

S;2;Myles Slusher;So.

S;7;Joe Foucha;Sr.

NB;9;Greg Brooks;Jr.

-or- 8;Jayden Johnson;Fr.

Arkansas specialists

K;29;Cam Little;Fr.

P;30;Reid Bauer;R-Jr.

KR;24;LaDarrius Bishop;R-Jr.

-or- 14;Nathan Parodi;R-Jr.

PR;14;Nathan Parodi;R-Jr.

LS;48;Jordan Silver;R-Sr.

H;30;Reid Bauer;R-Jr.

