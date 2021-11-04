Quarterbacks
There could not be more contrast between the two quarterbacks this weekend. Will Rogers has thrown 132 more passes than the next highest in the SEC (Missouri's Connor Bazelak — 302 attempts).
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson has 178 passing attempts to Rogers' 435. Jefferson has run the ball 419 times — 17th-highest out of any SEC player, not just quarterbacks. Rogers has run the ball 38 times.
With a run defense as good as MSU's, Jefferson is going to have to throw the ball.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running backs
Arkansas has a pair of backs in Trelon Smith and Raheim Sanders who complement Jefferson well in the rushing attack. With Domique Johnson being named the starterthis week, that adds another explosive piece. Arkansas has the 17th-best run grade in the nation along with the 12th-best running blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
MSU ran the ball 35 times against Kentucky — the most in a single game since Mike Leach became head coach last year. Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson are proving they can be threats in the Air Raid offense, especially with Rogers throwing to them in stride.
Edge: Even
Receivers/Tight ends
This one is simple. MSU has proven depth as receiver, going as deep as nine or 10 players with ease. Walk-on Christian Ford has earned himself a scholarship and freshman Rara Thomas has a touchdown in consecutive games.
All this goes along with Makai Polk who is tied for sixth in the nation with 63 receptions and Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Malik Heath who are in their second season of the Air Raid offense.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
MSU's offensive line is improving, and it impressed against Kentucky without starting right guard Kwatrivous Johnson. But with Scott Lashley at right tackle, most good performances have been met by struggles the following week.
Mentioned above was Arkansas' potent run blocking. Its pass blocking ranks in the top-50 nationally as well, per PFF. Arkansas is No. 36 nationally with 1.63 sacks allowed per game, likely because of Jefferson's ability to escape the pocket.
Edge: Arkansas
Defensive line
MSU averages about half a sack more per game than Arkansas, but as seen against Kentucky when MSU had no sacks, havoc can be caused without bringing a quarterback down.
MSU's front has set the tone for the nation's ninth-best rush defense. Nathan Pickering, Jaden Crumedy and Cameron Young stuff plays up the middle. Aaron Odom and Randy Charlton handle things outside.
Edge: Mississippi State
Linebackers
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman noted MSU's linebackers by name, including Tyrus Wheat and his versatility. With four guys who could be starters at most SEC schools, MSU's depth at linebacker is proving to be crucial through the grind of a second in its latter half.
When a team like Arkansas is effective in both the pass and run defense, it likely means the guys in the middle are doing a good job. Arkansas has experience all over its roster, including at linebacker where it starts two seniors and a junior.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Both teams have similar breakdown issues in the secondary where a few big plays skew the stats — though in its loss at Ole Miss, Arkansas allowed a lot more than a few of those.
When teams establish a run game or a short passing game against Arkansas, the big plays over the top become open. Teams haven't been able to establish much of a run game against MSU, but coverage breakdowns have allowed those big shots to be there.
These secondaries might be better defined by where the players in front of them do Saturday.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Another special teams failure by MSU resulted in a punt returned for a touchdown against Kentucky. MSU comes in at No. 96 nationally in PFF's special teams grading.
The return of Brandon Ruiz in the kicking game has been beneficial, and Lideatrick Griffin continues to be a threat in the kick return game. But for each step forward MSU's special teams take, it takes two steps back.
Edge: Arkansas