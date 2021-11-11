LSU Mississippi St Football (copy)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers

 AP

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Auburn offense

QB;10;Bo Nix;Jr.

RB;4;Tank Bigsby;So.

X-WR;11;Shedrick Jackson;Sr.

H-WR;6;Ja'Varrius Johnson;So

-or- 5;Kobe Hudson;So.

Z-WR;0;Demetris Robertson;Sr.

TE;47;John Samuel Shenker;Sr.

LT;68;Austin Troxell;Sr.

LG;71;Brandon Council;Sr.

C;52;Nick Brahms;Sr.

RG;58;Keiondre Jones;So.

RT;59;Brodarious Hamm;Sr.

Auburn defense

DE;25;Colby Wooden;So.

DE;29;Derick Hall;Jr.

DT;50;Marcus Harris;So.

NT;90;Tony Fair;Sr.

MLB;0;Owen Pappoe;Jr.

WLB;9;Zakoby McClain;Sr.

CB;23;Roger McCreary;Sr.

CB;18;Nehemiah Pritchett;Jr.

S;19;Bydarrius Knighten;Sr.

-or- 10;Zion Puckett;So.

S;21;Smoke Monday;Sr.

Auburn specialists

K;26;Anders Carlson;Sr.

P;91;Oscar Chapman;So.

KR;8;Shaun Shivers;Sr.

PR;6;Ja'Varrius Johnson;So.

LS;67;Jacob Quattlebaum;Jr.

H;84;Jackson McFadden;Sr.

