Mississippi State (7-4) closes out its regular season slate Thursday with a matchup against arch-rival Ole Miss (9-2) with second in the SEC West on the line.
MSU is coming off a resounding 55-10 win against FCS foe Tennessee State. Ole Miss took down Vanderbilt 31-17 last weekend.
Here's how the teams stack up:
Quarterbacks
Well, isn't this the matchup everyone is coming to see? Matt Corral is the California kid with national attention strong enough to make him a Heisman finalist.
Will Rogers is the Mississippi native who grew up an Ole Miss fan and is now breaking MSU records set by Dak Prescott. Rogers will be playing with a chip on his shoulder in front of the home crowd. But Corral's talent matches up with any quarterback in the FBS.
Edge: Even
Running backs
Jerrion Ealy is second in the SEC in rushing yards per attempt (6.12) among players with at least 100 rushes. He's elusive and fits in an offense featuring a quarterback such as Corral who can burn you over the top with little effort.
MSU has a bit more depth at running back and it has shown the previous two weeks as Dillon Johnson has stepped up after a few weeks of Jo'quavious Marks shining. Their roles in MSU's passing game make up for the lack of a traditional run game, but it's hard to matchup against a back such as Ealy.
Edge: Ole Miss
Receivers/Tight ends
Mississippi State certainly doesn't have the talent at the top of its receiving core like Alabama does, but MSU might have the deepest receiving unit in the conference. Makai Polk is a catch away from breaking the MSU single-season receptions record (88). Malik Heath is stepping up. Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Jamire Calvin remain consistent threats.
The health of Rara Thomas and Christian Ford remain a crucial piece.
The return of Jonathan Mingo for Ole Miss is huge. Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders are legit threats. But the overall depth MSU has is hard to beat.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
MSU and Ole Miss go hand-in-hand with offensive line performance recently. MSU's five sacks allowed in November are tied-46th in the nation. Tied at No. 30 with one fewer sack allowed is Ole Miss.
Mississippi State has the best individual piece in left tackle Charles Cross who was named the state's top offensive lineman Monday. However, if Ole Miss tries to expose right tackle Scott Lashley like Alabama did, there could be issues for MSU.
Edge: Even
Defensive line
Ole Miss' rush defense is only better than Vanderbilt in the SEC. The Rebels allow 192 rushing yards per game. However, with players such as Sam Williams leading the way, Ole Miss is tied with Alabama for second in the conference with 37 sacks.
Mississippi State's path is the opposite. The Bulldogs' 25 sacks are No. 11 in the conference but the 96 rushing yards allowed per game are third in the conference.
Edge: Even
Linebackers
Tyrus Wheat is a difference-maker with the versatility he brings to the field. His six sacks are tied for sixth in the SEC. With Jett Johnson, Aaron Brule and Nathaniel Watson alongside Wheat, MSU's depth at linebacker is impressive.
However, Cedric Johnson and Chance Campbell are very potent for Ole Miss in breaking into the backfield.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Both teams rank in the bottom half of the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. Both teams are sixth in the SEC with 10 interceptions this season.
MSU has Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes at corner and should have the edge, but the breakdowns at safety have come too often to trust this unit to be consistent.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Ole Miss has hit 14-of-17 field goals this season. Mississippi State is 12-of-21 on field goals.
Punting could be a rarity in this game, but when it occurs, it won't be in MSU's favor. State is last in the SEC allowing 20 yards per punt return. Ole Miss is second with less than four yards allowed per return.
Edge: Ole Miss