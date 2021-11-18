Makai Polk (copy)

Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk catches a 31-yard touchdown pass ahead of Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George in a 45-6 win.

 AP

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Note: Tennessee State starers listed per previous game.

Tennessee State offense

QB;19;Geremy Hickbottom;Sr.

RB;3;Devon Starling;So.

WR;1;Zaire Thornton;Fr.

WR;5;Dayron Johnson;So.

WR;7;Vincent Perry;Sr.

TE;88;Josh Trueheart;Sr.

LT;77;Jaalon Gupton;R-Fr.

LG;70;Robert Lacey;Jr.

C;69;Jeremiah Frazier;Fr.

RG;62;Chazan Page;Fr.

RT;72;Will James;R-Sr.

Tennessee State defense

DE;55;Davoan Hawkins;So.

DT;1;Terray Jones;So.

NG;93;Raymond Horton;Jr.

OLB;5;Tadarrius Patterson;Jr.

MLB;11;Jahsun Bryant;Jr.

WLB;8;James Green;R-Jr.

CB;3;Eddie Graham;Sr.

CB;16;De'Amare Chambers;Fr.

S;15;Kenyon Garlington;R-So.

SS;6;Josh Green;So.

FS;26;Cory Rahman;Sr.

Tennessee State specialists

K;99;James Lowery;R-Fr.

P;41;Kaleb Mosley;Jr.

KR;6;Zack Dobson;Jr.

PR;6;Zack Dobson;Jr.

LS;52;Carson Buchanan;Fr.

