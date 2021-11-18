Mississippi State (6-4) is back home for its final two games of the regular season, starting Saturday with a matchup against Tennessee State (5-5).
The Tigers are an FCS opponent, so there is no betting line set for the game. Regardless, MSU is a massive favorite to win in preparation for next week's Egg Bowl.
In this weekend's matchup, here's how the teams stack up:
Quarterbacks
There are injury concerns regarding Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom, but regardless of who starts for TSU, MSU has the edge here.
Will Rogers is starting to garner national attention — which, if he had in August and MSU won some early-season games, he'd likely be a Heisman candidate. Rogers will break MSU's single-season passing record of 3,793 yards (Dak Prescott, 2015) Saturday. He needs 71 yards.
Edge: MSU
Running backs
There are injury concerns at running back as well for TSU.
J.J. Jernighan continues to be listed as MSU's starter after receiving a scholarship earlier this week. However, Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson continue to carry the workload.
It was Johnson's turn to shine in last week's win at Auburn with his 62 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
Edge: MSU
Receivers/Tight ends
Mississippi State's receiving core has the depth, if healthy, Mike Leach craves. From the season-long names such as Makai Polk, Jaden Walley and Austin Williams to recent rising-stars such as Rara Thomas and Christian Ford, MSU has one of the deepest receiving groups in the nation to fit this Air Raid offense.
Edge: MSU
Offensive line
MSU's offensive line has been shaky this season, but it is starting to come into form. Since Cole Smith replaced Kwatrivous Johnson at right guard three weeks ago against Kentucky, MSU's offensive line has allowed seven sacks.
The left side of MSU's line gets nearly no attention because of the work Charles Cross has done at tackle to make himself a prominent NFL prospect.
Edge: MSU
Defensive line
MSU's defense stuffed an impressive Auburn rushing attack in the second half last week. The work starts up front for MSU with players such as Jaden Crumedy and Cameron Young stuffing the middle.
There have been exceptions — for example, Arkansas' 202 rushing yards two weeks ago — but MSU's defensive line has set the tone all season in stopping the run.
Edge: MSU
Linebackers
MSU's depth at linebacker continues to be crucial as players remain healthy. With four guys in Jett Johnson, Nathaniel Watson, Aaron Brule and Tyrus Wheat to rotate onto the field, you don't see MSU's linebackers getting exhausted late in games.
Edge: MSU
Secondary
MSU's secondary struggle mightily in the first half against Auburn, allowing 205 passing yards. But in the second half, led by corners Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes, MSU limited Auburn to 172 yards through the air.
This could be an area of concern next week against Ole Miss. It's not an issue against an FCS school.
Edge: MSU
Special teams
Never imagined saying this, but MSU's special teams contributed in a large way against Auburn. MSU blocked a field goal, broke up a fake punt and recovered an onside kick against Auburn.
Kicking is still an issue with Nolan McCord going 1-of-2 against Auburn. Tennessee State has had its own concerns in this department.
If MSU kick returner Lideatrick Griffin is back from injury, Mississippi State could earn the edge here.
Edge: Even