Will Rogers

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;7;Jo'quavious Marks;So.

-or- 23;Dillon Johnson;So.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Texas A&M offense

QB;10;Zach Calzada;So.

RB;28;Isaiah Spiller;Jr.

WR;2;Chase Lane;So.

WR;0;Ainias Smith;Jr.

WR;81;Caleb Chapman;Jr.

TE;85;Jalen Wydermyer;Jr.

LT;58;Jahmir Johnson;Gr.

-or- 76;Reuben Fatheree II;Fr.

LG;74;Aki Ogunbiyi;R-Fr.

C;75;Luke Matthews;Jr.

RG;64;Layden Robinson;So.

RT;55;Kenyon Green;Jr.

Texas A&M defense

DE;3;Tyree Johnson;Sr.

DE;2;Micheal Clemons;Gr.

DT;8;Demarvin Leal;Jr.

DT;92;Jayden Peevy;Sr.

MLB;32;Andre White; Jr.

WLB;1;Aaron Hansford;Gr.

CB;0;Myles Jones;Gr.

CB;17;Jaylon Jones;So.

SF;9;Leon O'Neal;Sr.

SF;26;Demani Richardson;Jr.

NIC;27;Antonio Johnson;So.

Texas A&M specialists

PK;47;Seth Small;Sr. 

-or- 36;Caden Davis;So.

P;95;Nik Constantinou;So.

H;95;Nik Constantinou;So.

KR;5;Jalen Preston;Jr.

PR;0;Ainias Smith;Jr.

LS;12;Connor Choate;Jr. 

