Will Rogers is the triggerman for Mississippi State's prolific passing offense.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
MEMPHIS — Mississippi State has some holes to fill for the Liberty Bowl with a couple players declaring for the NFL Draft.
Left tackle Charles Cross announced he will not be playing in the bowl game, but corner Martin Emerson has not made any public announcement.
Here are the Daily Journal's projected starters:
QB;2;Will Rogers;So.
-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.
RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.
X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.
H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.
Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.
-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.
Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.
LT;66;Nick Jones;R-So.
LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.
C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.
RG;57;Cole Smith;R-Jr.
RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.
DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.
DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.
NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.
SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.
MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.
WILL44;Jett Johnson;R-Jr.
CB;30;Decamerion Richardson;So.
CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.
FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.
SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.
DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.
K;91;Nolan McCord;R-Fr.
P;56;Archer Trafford;R-So.
KO;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.
KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.
PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.
LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.
-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.
H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.
QB;7;Donovan Smith;R-Fr.
RB;4;SaRodorick Thompson;Jr.
-or- 14;Xavier White;Jr.
-or-28;Tahj Brooks;So.
X;10;Kaylon Geiger;Sr.
-or-85;Trey Cleveland;So.
-or-84;J.J. Sparkman;R-Fr.
H;11;McLane Mannix;Sr.
-or-18;Myles Price;So.
-or-86;Dalton Rigdon;Sr.
Z;13;Erik Ezukanma;Jr.
TE;15;Travis Koontz;Sr.
LT;51;T.J. Storment;Sr.
LG;70;Weston Wright;Jr.
C;73;Dawson Deaton;Sr.
RG;50;Josh Burger;Sr.
RT;76;Caleb Rogers;So.
DE;19;Tyree Wilson;Jr.
DT;90;Devin Drew;Sr.
NG;95;Jaylon Hutchings;Jr.
-or- 97;Tony Bradford;Jr.
SAM;17;Colin Schooler;Sr.
MIKE;1;Krishon Merriweather;Sr.
-or- 6;Riko Jeffers;Sr.
WILL;2;Brandon Bouyer-Randle;Sr.
CB;23;DaMarcus Fields;Sr.
CB;8;Malik Dunlap;Jr.
-or- 12;Rayshad Williams;Jr.
S;25;Dadrion Taylor-Demerson;Jr.
S;11;Eric Monroe;SR.
SPUR;22;Reggie Pearson; Jr.
K;46;Jonathan Garibay;Sr.
P;31;Austin McNamara;Jr.
KO;36;Trey Wolff;Jr.
KR;10;Kaylon Geiger;Sr.
-or- 28;Tahj Brooks;So.
-or- 18;Myles Price;So.
PR;11;McLane Mannix;Sr.
-or- 7;Adrian Frye;Sr.
LS;30;Jackson Knotts;Fr.
H;31;Austin McNamara;Jr.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
