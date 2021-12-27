MEMPHIS — Mississippi State's matchup with Texas Tech is an intriguing one because of the storyline circling around Mike Leach facing his former team for the first time.
But Vegas doesn't expect the matchup to be much of a battle on the field with Mississippi State as a 10-point favorite, according to Bovada.
Here's how the teams stack up:
Quarterbacks
Donovan Smith is an exciting piece under center for Texas Tech. Smith was listed as an athlete by 247Sports out of high school and started this season as the running quarterback threat for Texas Tech. But he has shown off some of that arm since becoming the starter.
Will Rogers is clearly comfortable playing in Leach's Air Raid. Rogers told reporters Sunday how much more comfortable he is making checks at the line of scrimmage. His chemistry with receivers has clearly grown as he has broken most MSU single-season passing records.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running backs
Mississippi State's Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson are the nation's top receiving running backs. Unlike many backs, they've embraced the role they can have in the Air Raid offense.
But Texas Tech has a trio of backs who can alternate to not only provide production but also rest. With the help of Smith, Texas Tech averages 150 rushing yards per game.
Edge: Texas Tech
Receivers/Tight ends
Texas Tech is without its top receiver Erik Ezukanma who opted out of the Liberty Bowl as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Mississippi State is without Malik Heath, but the depth it has established at receiver leaves room to fill in. Freshman Rara Thomas took Heath's starting spot earlier this season. He appears to be back in the mix following an injury that kept him out of State's final two regular season games.
Makai Polk has already broken MSU's single-season reception record. Then add Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and more to the mix. It's a deep unit.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
Value is discussed a lot in the NFL. Should the Most Valuable Player be awarded to the league's best player or truly the most valuable one. MSU knows how good left tackle Charles Cross is. His value could show against Texas Tech.
Texas Tech allows fewer than two sacks per game, but with a mobile quarterback that number can be skewed. Especially when compared to a pass-heavy offense like MSU. It's a toss-up here.
Edge: Even
Defensive line
Texas Tech does not do well pressuring the quarterback. The Red Raiders rank outside the top 100 nationally with just 16 sacks on the year.
MSU's line has 26 sacks. While that's not eye-popping, it's also not representative of the pressure State has still produced. Jordan Davis was a big loss at defensive end, but in his absence Randy Charlton has risen.
The guys on the interior continue to be a force, particularly stopping the run. Watching that unit against the Tech rushing attack should be fun.
Edge: Mississippi State
Linebackers
Aaron Brule is at Michigan State, and somehow that doesn't feel like a massive loss for Mississippi State. That's because of the depth it has at linebacker with Jett Johnson, Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat.
Colin Schooler is No. 58 in the nation with 97 tackles this season. Of those, 63 are solo tackles. He needs just two more solo stops to move into the top five in NCAA FBS history. But behind him, Texas Tech doesn't have as much depth.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
The secondary has failed Mississippi State at time this season — because of the safeties, not the corners. Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes have been as good a duo as there is at corner. But Emerson has opted out as he pursues his NFL dreams.
Texas Tech is outside the top 100 nationally in passing defense and doesn't generate many interceptions. Like offensive line, this should be an intriguing area to watch. Especially if the Texas Tech run game is successful and draws the MSU secondary in.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Surely Mississippi State fans miss this discussion. The good: Lideatrick Griffin returning kicks when opponents give him a chance. The bad: that kicking game and untimely penalties.
Texas Tech has made 92.9 percent of its field goals — tied for fifth in the nation.
Edge: Texas Tech